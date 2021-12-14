€4,000 a lamb — breeding and selling ‘the world’s cutest sheep’

Rocky the ram with some of the ewes

Cliodhna Muldoon with one set of twins born last week

Cliodhna Muldoon will this week become one of the first people to sell a pure-bred Valais Blacknose sheep in the ring.

The 25-year-old Donegal farmer has been breeding Valais Blacknose — which regularly fetch €4,000 — since 2018 and has expanded her flock over the last couple years using modern medicine.

Cliodhna, who works as a microbiologist for Northern Ireland Water, says she fell in love with the rare breed after researching for her perfect flock.

“We had always kept horses on our home farm in Ballybofey and I loved them,” she says. “My boyfriend Martin is a sheep farmer and keeps Charollais and Blue-faced Leicester, and I’d been helping him on the farm for a few years.

“I liked the Leicesters and Charollais but they weren’t my chosen breed, so Martin suggested I try to find a breed that I really loved and was passionate about.”

After doing plenty of research, Cliodhna came across the Valais Blacknose and instantly knew that they were the sheep for her, but they were difficult to source.

“I couldn’t find a breeder anywhere so I waited it out until I could,” she says.

“Then a few years later, we were at the Omagh Show and came across a breeder, Richard Beattie, who had some Valais there. He was the first person to bring the breed into Northern Ireland,” she says.

Six months later, Richard Beattie had a production sale where Cliodhna bought her first Valais Blacknose ewe. She now has eight ewes and two rams and has built her flock using embryo transfer, which she says is a more cost-effective means of expanding.

“The Valais Blacknose is a very expensive breed,” she says. “This is because of their unique features and because they are so hard to come by. Breeders in Ireland are extremely scarce.”

She says there is huge demand for the breed, with most of her lambs being booked yearly, before the ewes are even in lamb.

Before completing the embryo transfer process, Cliodhna sponges her ewes to get them all cycling together. This results in a concise lambing season, which suits her day job.

The first of Cliodhna’s lambs were born last week and she’s taken holidays from work to keep a close eye on them.

“We had our first set of twins a few days ago and the others are following close behind,” she says. “The ewes usually lamb unaided and are naturally very good, instinctual mothers.”

Cliodhna uses a lambing camera to monitor her lambing ewes. Once born, she stomach-tubes each of them with colostrum to get them up and going.

“The cameras are really handy,” she says. “Because of the lambs’ high market value, it would be a big loss if something was to go wrong. So I make sure I’m watching the camera and waiting to intervene if needs be.

“Sometimes the lambs take a while to get up and sucking, so I give them a little bit of help by stomach-tubing them.

“I usually give 100mls of colostrum, which we buy from our farm vet. Once they get that good start, they’re up sucking their mothers within 35 minutes.”

Unique traits

Cliodhna says the Valais lambs have some traits that are exclusive to the breed.

“They’re not your typical lambs or sheep in general. They seem to be born with an instant attraction to humans and will nuzzle their heads in under your chin when lifted,” she says.

“Valais Blacknose are extremely friendly, easily handled and tame. They’re ideal for pets, petting farms and for those who are passionate about their stock.”

Cliodhna’s ewes are fed an 18pc ewe nut during lambing and are kept indoors for the winter.

“I do winter lambing, so the lambs are typically kept in for 12 weeks, which brings us up to March when the weather starts to improve,” she says.

“By then they’re good and strong and have formed a good attachment to their mothers, so we know they won’t wander off and get lost. They’ll also be well established on intensive lamb pellets at that stage.”

Her sheep are shorn every six months because of their fast-growing, long, thick fleeces. They are dosed monthly for fluke and worms, and get monthly vitamins.

Dubbed “the world’s cutest sheep”, Valais Blacknose lambs can make up to €4,000.

Last year, Richard Beattie held a special auction of the breed where the top price paid for a ewe and lamb was 4,900 guineas and the average price paid for ewe lambs was £3,500 (€4,000).

Cliodhna says there are three types of the breed, Dutch, English and Swiss.

“The breed originates from Switzerland and everyone wants the full Swiss ewe,” she says. “I’ve got two full Swiss ewes and a Dutch ram that I imported from England.”

Value can depend on the markings of the lamb, she adds.

“A perfectly marked ewe lamb, with two lovely black knees and a black marking under the tail, has the highest value,” she says.

“The breed standard is that the females have the black marking under their tail while the males don’t. If a male has the marking, he has to be wethered (castrated). But even the wethered males still hold a great price.”

Brexit provided Cliodhna with a challenge and an opportunity.

“I’ve always registered my sheep with the Valais Blacknose Society in the UK, but when Brexit happened, we were informed that they could no longer register our sheep,” she says.

“This was a huge problem. If someone is going to pay €3,000 or €4,000 for a lamb, they want to ensure that it’s registered. So, Martin and I decided to start our own society.

“We worked with the Department of Agriculture and Sheep Ireland to get the Irish Valais Blacknose Sheep Society ltd established.”

The formation of the society means members can now avail of DNA testing.

Cliodhna hopes to raise the breed’s profile.

“Valais aren’t promoted enough here but we hope to change this through the society,” she says.

There has never been a Valais Blacknose sold in the mart ring in Ireland. Cliodhna hopes to change this, as she’s set to put two of her ewes on the market at Friday’s first ‘Coloured Christmas Cracker’ sale at Stranorlar Mart.

The sale has been organised by John Parke, who says the sale will be the first of its kind in Donegal and possibly in the country.

“We’re going to have a great selection of rare breeds such as Spotted Dutch, Badger Face and Blue Texels as well as the Valais Blacknose,” he says. “We’re looking forward to a good turnout on December 17.”

"Using embryo transfer has been a more cost-effective method of expanding my flock”

Given Valais Blacknose’s extremely high market value, Cliodhna Muldoon has found embryo transfer to be the best option for increasing stock numbers.

This process involves artificially inseminating the pure-bred ewes and then retrieving the fertilised eggs, before implanting them in ‘recipient ewes’.

“The whole process takes 21 days,” says Cliodhna. “On the first day, the ewes are sponged. Seven days later, the sponges are changed on the donor ewes.

“Five days before the pure-bred ewes are artificially inseminated, they get a hormone injection called Pluset, twice daily. This makes them ovulate.

“The sponges are then removed on day 12 and the pure-breds are inseminated using our ram’s semen on day 14.

“The ewes are then flushed on day 19 or 20, six days after AI. This is done by temporarily removing the fallopian tube from the pure-bred and flushing the fertilised eggs out with a syringe.

“They are collected in a sterile container and then examined under a microscope.

Surgically implanted

“They then graded from 1-3 in terms of quality, then surgically implanted into the recipient ewe, who will carry them and ultimately give birth to the new lambs.”

Cliodhna uses the services of ‘The Sheep Vet’, Patrick Grant from Co Down. She says she always gets a good hold rate and that it has been a convenient breeding method.