Farm leaders battling to postpone compulsory tagging plan

Farming organisations were battling this week for some formula to delay the imposition of electronic (EID) tagging of sheep and to shift the cost of the measure off farmers.

Little progress was made in discussions when Agriculture Minister, Michael Creed, and senior officials from his department met with farmer representatives last week to discuss the matter.

However, farmer sources conceded that Minister Creed was unlikely to row back on his decision and future discussions are expected to centre on the proposed start date for EID, and some means of offsetting the costs. Sheep farmer anger over the imposition of EID spilled on to the streets of Dublin yesterday when the ICSA held a protest outside the Department of Agriculture's headquarters in Kildare Street.

ICSA sheep chairman, John Brooks, blamed the protest on what he described as Minister Creed's "unilateral decision" to impose mandatory EID for all sheep from October 1. Mr Brooks said the move to introduce EID could not be justified either from a quality assurance or market access standpoint, and that farmers will have to carry the additional cost of the measure.