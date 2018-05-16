Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 16 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farm leaders battling to postpone compulsory tagging plan

ICSA members took their campaign on the EID and the clean sheep policy to the Department of Agriculture offices in Kildare Street, Dublin
ICSA members took their campaign on the EID and the clean sheep policy to the Department of Agriculture offices in Kildare Street, Dublin

Claire Fox

Farming organisations were battling this week for some formula to delay the imposition of electronic (EID) tagging of sheep and to shift the cost of the measure off farmers.

Little progress was made in discussions when Agriculture Minister, Michael Creed, and senior officials from his department met with farmer representatives last week to discuss the matter.

However, farmer sources conceded that Minister Creed was unlikely to row back on his decision and future discussions are expected to centre on the proposed start date for EID, and some means of offsetting the costs.

Sheep farmer anger over the imposition of EID spilled on to the streets of Dublin yesterday when the ICSA held a protest outside the Department of Agriculture's headquarters in Kildare Street.

ICSA sheep chairman, John Brooks, blamed the protest on what he described as Minister Creed's "unilateral decision" to impose mandatory EID for all sheep from October 1.

Mr Brooks said the move to introduce EID could not be justified either from a quality assurance or market access standpoint, and that farmers will have to carry the additional cost of the measure.

"There is neither rhyme nor reason to the minister's decision to impose mandatory electronic tagging on lambs going direct to the factory. The traceability requirement is that they are tagged before they leave the farm. A few hours later, the lamb is processed with the ear disposed of and the costly electronic ear tag is in the skip," Mr Brooks claimed.

The ICSA pointed out that the measure will cost farmers €1 per animal slaughtered annually or €2.5m across the sector each year.

Also Read

Mr Brooks claimed that this equated to 7pc of sheep farmers' profits, given that the margin on each lamb is around €14.

'Sharp exchanges'

Meanwhile, the IFA has agreed to make a submission to Minister Creed on EID over the next fortnight.

Following what were described as sharp exchanges between IFA and Department officials at a meeting last week, IFA president Joe Healy and sheep chairman Sean Dennehy insisted that the cost of any new EID programme could not be carried by sheep producers.

Mr Healy said the implementation of electronic tagging had to be pushed back, and that central reading points for EID tags would have to be installed in the marts and the factories before the system became operational.

The INHFA has warned that a start date of October 1 this year for EID would cause major disruption to the store lamb trade and would have to be reviewed.

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Sheep

Now is the perfect time to get on top of your flocks health

Tommy Boland: Grass management is a powerful but undervalued tool...
Sheep in Manorhamilton Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Sheep Factory Prices: Kill stats give lie to factory complaints
Philip Higgins on his farm

Sligo sheep farmer with over 450 ewes on coping through a challenging spring
John Large at his farm in mid Tipperary.

John Large: Mastitis rises as wet ground puts squeeze on our ewes
Mountbellew Sheep Mart, Co. Galway. Photo Brian Farrell

Sheep processors say EID tagging is necessary for new markets
Lambs under 12 months of age moving directly to slaughter from the holding of birth will be required to be identified with a single electronic tag. Photo: Ray Ryan

Electronic sheep tagging to become mandatory - with one-off €50 support to...
Photo Brian Farrell

Factories and farmers are at odds on the Ramadan factor


Top Stories

Mike Brady

Mike Brady: The CAP proposal that could have a seismic effect on Irish farming
Castlerea Mart Crush Bars. Photo Brian Farrell

Forward cattle up to €80/hd higher than 2017 figures
Mark Goodman with Stanley Lin, Managing Director of Wowprime China and the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed

Larry Goodman's ABP signs €50m beef contract in China

Dairy prices jump to eight-month high, but whole milk powder lags
Gorse fire in the Dublin Mountains Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade

Farmers responsible for bulk of gorse fires claims Coillte
One of the signs erected by farmers at Crossboy crossroads.

Farmers remove access to walkers in protest at fire penalties

Agriculture Minister urges Irish meat industry 'not to drop the ball' on China...