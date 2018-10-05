Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 5 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Factory opt-out clause raises more EID hackles

Delvin Mart. Sheep for sale at the mart. Picture; Gerry Mooney
Delvin Mart. Sheep for sale at the mart. Picture; Gerry Mooney
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

The IFA has accused the Department of Agriculture of making the electronic tagging of sheep (EID) "compulsory for farmers and optional for factories".

All factories were expected to operate as Central Points of Recording (CPRs) for sheep but it has emerged that this is an optional decision for slaughter plants. In letters to farmers, the Department confirmed that slaughter plants "will have the option to operate as Central Points of Recording".

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has cited the reduction in the amount of documentation needed for sheep movements as one of the main labour-saving advantages of EID. However, if factories decide not to operate as CPRs, this reasoning will be undermined.

"Minister Creed promised sheep farmers that he would insist that all factories and marts would have to provide farmers with a full and accurate print-out of their EID tags numbers for consignments of sheep delivered - this in turn would make the dispatch documents much simpler for farmers," said IFA sheep chairman Sean Dennehy.

However, the Department has now informed farmers that where a mart or slaughter plant decides not to operate as an approved CPR, the full individual identification number of each animal presented in a particular batch must be listed on the dispatch document accompanying sheep to that premises, Mr Dennehy explained.

Meanwhile, ICSA sheep chairman John Brooks said he hoped sheep farmers had ordered conventional tags by last Friday's deadline. Conventional tags are permitted for use until June 1, 2019.

"The reality is that EID tagging has been forced upon us without any real consideration for the sheep farmer," he said. "There will be no benefit accruing to the sheep farmer for using EID tags. Neither will the consumer benefit as there is no additional traceability gained.

"At least by utilising conventional tags until the June 1 deadline farmers can delay paying out for more expensive electronic tags."

Also Read

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Sheep

John Heslin MSD, Liam Egan Mullinahone Co-op (joint sponsor), Jan Jensma Irish Grassland Association (IGA) president, John Large host farmer and Jack O'Connor (MSD) joint sponsor, at the IGA sheep event on the large farm at Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary

Lambs will be playing catch up on their weight gain targets

'Factories are putting boot into farmers' - Lamb prices slashed by up to €12/hd
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...
17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Lot Number 196 Weight 46.5K Quantity 11 Type Lambs Price €142 Photo Brian Farrell

Anger over ridiculously low lamb weight limits being imposed by...
Tom Staunton with his pen of lambs at the Mayo Mule & Greyface Group sale in Ballinrobe Photo: Conor McKeown

'We are on target for a first cut of silage in early June'
17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Filer Photo Brian Farrell

Spring lamb faces factory price crunch
Stock image

Department deny EID move is linked to food safety audit


Top Stories

There's probably not a fridge in the country that doesn't contain a block of cheddar cheese

Can Ireland produce anything other than cheddar cheese?

Farmers told to plant more forestry to help achieve renewable energy targets
Standing on 110ac, the Bengurrah House

Strong bidding pushes Tipp farm to €2.8m
Stock photo

Comment: Rural Ireland has already suffered enough but the Budget looks...
Stock Image

Are off-farm jobs causing farm accidents?
Industry officials admitted that dairy expansion had stalled

Milk producers take a €120m hit from drought
Trucks line up before cattle are loaded into a vessel. Stock image. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Turkish concerns to see EU live cattle exports weaken significantly this...