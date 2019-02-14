Factories: Lamb prices steady at €5.20/kg

The trade for sheep appears to have levelled off, with factory quotes for lambs remaining unchanged from last week. Dawn, ICM and Kepak held their official base quotes steady at €5.20/kg plus various bonuses.

Kildare Chilling also remained the same and were again yesterday not in a position to offer an official quote.

Their representative claimed that there needs to be a fundamental review of lamb pricing, particularly when a lot of heavy lambs come on stream.

Some others on the factory side claim that this year lamb prices have climbed far too early to be sustained, given that both Easter and Ramadan are months away.

Looking back to this week last year, you find quotes for lamb on our table ranging from €5.00-5.10/kg, while cull ewes were pitched between €2.80-2.90/kg. I see consistency from year to year, not a price rollercoaster.

Farmers would probably also like to see a fundamental review of pricing, with a direct input into where prices for the primary producer should be pitched. I can't see that happening though.

Prices on the ground for lamb seem to be running from €5.50-5.60/kg, with both the IFA's sheep chair Sean Dennehy and ICSA's Sean McNamara claiming that €5.70/kg is also being paid.

On the cull ewe front, prices also remain static from a base of €2.60/kg as offered by Dawn Ballyhaunis to €2.70/kg from the two ICMs and Kepak Athleague.