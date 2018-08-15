Farm Ireland
Factories dig in as trade steady for lambs and culls

Ballybofey and Stranorlar Mart. Photo Brian Farrell
There was no movement on factory quotes. Getty Images
Martin Coughlan

Martin Coughlan

The short version of this week's sheep price report is no news is good news, meaning there was no movement either up or down on factory quotes yesterday morning.

With all factories digging in at last week's levels, that leaves Kildare chilling still top of the table for lamb with their quote of €5.00+10c/kg quality assurance (QA). Next up are Moyvalley on a straight €5.00/kg for lamb.

They are followed by Kepak Athleague on €4.95+5c/kg QA. The two ICM plants are on €4.90+10c/kg QA, with Dawn Ballyhaunis on €4.90/kg.

Quotes for ewes also see no change, with Kildare continuing their dominance of our price table with their price of €2.70/kg plus 10c/kg bonus. Next in line are the ICM plants both of which quoted €2.70/kg yesterday, while Kepak and Dawn were on €2.60/kg.

IFA sheep committee chairman Sean Dennehy said the lamb trade is steady this week. He said factories are very anxious for lambs in the lead in to the upcoming Muslim Eid festival and are paying €5.00 to €5.10/kg to 21.5/kgs freely, with some deals being done at €5.15/kg.

Mr Dennehy said the trade has been helped by strong exporter buying of suitable lambs at prices of €2.20 to €2.30/kg.

Sean Dennehy advised farmers of the importance of guaranteed payment for their lambs and to deal only with reliable buyers. He said cull ewes are making €2.80 to €3/kg.

The ICSA's John Brooks also reported the trade as steady for both lambs and culls.

Mr Brooks commented that in relation to the store trade buyers seemed to far less active in the west this year than previously.

He wondered if this was down to men carefully minding their money and waiting until the last possible moment to buy.

By the same token he noted that in east the trade had gradually gained momentum over the last few weeks. It might just be a question of geography.

Marts Roundup

1 DELVIN

Thomas Potterton described trade as “sharp” with prices well maintained. Factory types saw 43kgs sell for €102/hd or €2.37/kg while the heavier butcher type sold from €2.09-2.28/kg. The store trade was good with samples including 38kg and 39kg lambs selling from €80-84/hd.

2 HEADFORD

The special show and sale that was held on the day was a factor in the top prices here, but overall the trade was buoyed by the strength of the regular suppliers and customers with the general trade seeing plenty of numbers. Lamb prices ranged from €64-136/hd or from €1.63-2.80/kg. Sample prices included 49kg at €133/hd, 35kgs at €90/hd and 50kgs at €130/hd. Ewe hoggets sold from €100-198/hd with cull ewes making €54-87/hd. Breeding ewes sold for €80-118/hd.

3 TULLOW

The majority of Suffolk cross Cheviot ewe lambs from 45kgs and upwards sold from €125-145/hd, with the top call being €167/hd. Lighter Suffolk cross Cheviots lambs sold from €110-135/hd, which was possibly €3-4/hd easier than previously. Trade for hoggets was steady, with heavy types making €190-227/hd, and most slipping into the €195-220/hd range. Fitter types made €170-195/hd, with lighter types starting at the €150/hd mark.

4 ENNIS

The large entry of sheep here also got on well and saw a full clearance. Butcher and factory type lambs sold from €2.00-2.29/kg. Top price among the stores saw 32kgs make €78/hd or €2.44/kg. Cull ewes made from €57-108/hd.

5 BALTINGLASS

This sale too saw bigger numbers and an improved trade, with heavy lambs reported as being better by €1-3/hd, while the store trade saw a €2-4/hd lift. In general 48-55kg lambs sold from €104-112/hd, with those in the 40-45kg category making from €84-96/hd. Suffolk cross ewe lambs made up to €110/hd. Store lambs in the 30-35kg weight range sold for €80-90/hd.

7 MOUNTBELLEW

Another large sale that saw a good trade for factory lambs, but the market for the large number of store lambs on offer was described as sticky - as was the market for lighter ewe hoggets. Sample prices on the lamb side saw 15 39kg wethers making €85/hd, with a further 12 wethers at 38.5kgs making €84/hd. Twenty 44kg ewe lambs sold for €116/hd, while eight ewe lambs at 39kgs made €95/hd. Stag ewes sold from €72-111/hd. Ewe hoggets made €170/hd.

