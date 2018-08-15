Factories dig in as trade steady for lambs and culls

The short version of this week's sheep price report is no news is good news, meaning there was no movement either up or down on factory quotes yesterday morning.

With all factories digging in at last week's levels, that leaves Kildare chilling still top of the table for lamb with their quote of €5.00+10c/kg quality assurance (QA). Next up are Moyvalley on a straight €5.00/kg for lamb.

They are followed by Kepak Athleague on €4.95+5c/kg QA. The two ICM plants are on €4.90+10c/kg QA, with Dawn Ballyhaunis on €4.90/kg.

Quotes for ewes also see no change, with Kildare continuing their dominance of our price table with their price of €2.70/kg plus 10c/kg bonus. Next in line are the ICM plants both of which quoted €2.70/kg yesterday, while Kepak and Dawn were on €2.60/kg.

IFA sheep committee chairman Sean Dennehy said the lamb trade is steady this week. He said factories are very anxious for lambs in the lead in to the upcoming Muslim Eid festival and are paying €5.00 to €5.10/kg to 21.5/kgs freely, with some deals being done at €5.15/kg.

Mr Dennehy said the trade has been helped by strong exporter buying of suitable lambs at prices of €2.20 to €2.30/kg.

Sean Dennehy advised farmers of the importance of guaranteed payment for their lambs and to deal only with reliable buyers. He said cull ewes are making €2.80 to €3/kg.

The ICSA's John Brooks also reported the trade as steady for both lambs and culls.