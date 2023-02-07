Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Emergency aid needed for ‘beleaguered’ sheep sector

The ICSA has called on Minister McConalogue to introduce a rescue package in the form of emergency aid. Photo -Clive Wasson Expand

Close

The ICSA has called on Minister McConalogue to introduce a rescue package in the form of emergency aid. Photo -Clive Wasson

The ICSA has called on Minister McConalogue to introduce a rescue package in the form of emergency aid. Photo -Clive Wasson

The ICSA has called on Minister McConalogue to introduce a rescue package in the form of emergency aid. Photo -Clive Wasson

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

The ICSA has called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to introduce a rescue package in the form of emergency aid to help the “beleaguered” sheep sector.

They also need additional funds locked into the Sheep Improvement Scheme to increase the payment per ewe to €35/hd,” said ICSA Sheep Chair Sean McNamara.

Most Watched

Privacy