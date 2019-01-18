Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 18 January 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'Electronic tagging will be worthless unless it delivers higher prices and new markets for sheep farmers'

The use of electronic tags will come into effect for the new lamb season
The use of electronic tags will come into effect for the new lamb season

Tom Staunton

There is currently a lot of uncertainty among all farmers.

Much of this uncertainty is brought about by Brexit as no one really knows what is going to happen. All of this is making it difficult for farmers to plan ahead.

I hope that 2019 will be more positive for the sheep sector.

The use of electronic tags will come into effect for the new season lamb which is another cost - whether it will help improve price and new markets for farmers remains to be seen.

I think that the Bord Bia bonus of 5c-10c/kg needs to be at least 30-40c/kg.

At 5c-10c/kg, it is only covering the cost of the electronic tag. Should the bonus not be a fixed sum per kg?

How is it that some farmers get a 5c/kg bonus and others 10c/kg for reaching the same standard? Should it not be the same across the board?

If the electronic tags lead to new and higher value markets for lamb, they will be worth the cost; if not, it is a pointless exercise with no one gaining anything.

Also Read

Housing

Ewes were housed on January3/4 and scanned the following day. I have enough room for most of the ewes.

On entering the shed, the ewes were run through a race and footbathed. They all received a Closantel-based fluke drench and then into their pens.

I was quite happy with with the Lanark-type Blackface ewes' scanning rate of 1.55 including those that scanned empty. There were few triplets this year.

Fourteen of the 16 Blackface ewe lambs scanned showed in lamb. The ram ran with these for just over a month.

The singles and twins and triplets were separated in the shed into their groups.

Something we noticed with the scanning was that the younger hoggets and ewe lambs didn't scan as good as the older ewes in the flock.

They will now be fed according to litter size and date of lambing. All ewes will get silage for the next month until they begin concentrate feeding.

They will then be fed a ration with added minerals and vitamins based on litter size, with the triplets getting the most feed, then twins and the single ewes will get little supplementation.

The silage looks good this year. It is dry with very little waste and the ewes are eating it well.

I separated a bunch of hoggets that were bought in as they were shy to eat silage and older ewes were bullying them.

They are eating well now but if left with the older ewes, there would be a risk of them losing condition.

The ewe lambs that are in lamb will be supplemented from now on to help them grow and develop.

The plan is to feed no concentrates once the ewes leave the shed and are out to grass. If grass supplies are tight they will be fed once a day at grass.

The dry ewe hoggets on the farm were all tagged in December. They have also been dosed for fluke and worms and received a mineral bolus. They are being out-wintered on grass.

All the rams have been taken up and are getting fed meal to help them gain some body condition after running with the ewes.

Finally, the inaugural South of Ireland Bluefaced Leicester club female sale took place at the show grounds in Carrick-on-Shannon on December 29 with both in-lamb and dry females on sale.

The sale went well with a near full clearance of 93pc. I sold all three ewe lambs for €660, €640 and €440 to two farms who are setting up new Bluefaced Leicester flocks. Best wishes to all customers and it looks like this show could become an annual event.

Tom Staunton farms in Tourmakeady, Co Mayo

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in Sheep

The GatheringSheep Farmer Stephen OSullivan, treking the hills of Glanrastel Valley, in the Caha Mountains, on the Beara Peninsula, Lauragh, Co Kerry ahead of scanning for this years lambing season.Photo:Valerie OSullivan

No-deal Brexit would end cross-border sheep trade
Photo Brian Farrell

More new year cheer for sheep farmers as prices keep on rising
Stock picture

Tighter hogget numbers to bolster prices this spring
File photo

Tommy Boland: Scanning results in UCD farm indicate a bumper crop of...
Photo Brian Farrell

Hogget prices reached 5-year high last year, but national flock...
Our experts differ on the merits of the Sheep Ireland star-rating system

The methodology and accuracy of Sheep Ireland star-rating system doesn't...
Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Sheep Ireland is achieving greater accuracy every year with its breed...


Top Stories

Farmers in Laois clearing roads that were impassable with snow.

They kept our roads open during Storm Emma but farmers left in the dark on...
William Mulhall with a newly-born calf at his Derrymullen farm in Allenwood, Co Kildare, where he hosted an organic farming demonstration day. Photo: Tony Gavin

Ireland bottom of the EU organic farming table
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

'Wet snow' on the way as freezing conditions hit overnight

Glyphosate detected in drinking water in Waterford, farmers urged to be...
'Irish beef exports could benefit from a 2pc decrease in EU beef production this year'. Stock Image: PA

South American imports a threat to beef incomes, warns Bord Bia
Farmers at Elphin mart check out lots at the recent charolais sale. But Brexit will bring huge problems for the farming sector. Photo: Brian Farrell

Charolais breed takes centre stage at global conference in Ireland
Track record: Henry Walsh has gone from milking 50 cows with 230,000 litre of quota in 1996 to 250 cows and 1.2m litres.

Henry Walsh: We're banking on the new parlour to cut costs in 2019