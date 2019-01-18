There is currently a lot of uncertainty among all farmers.

'Electronic tagging will be worthless unless it delivers higher prices and new markets for sheep farmers'

Much of this uncertainty is brought about by Brexit as no one really knows what is going to happen. All of this is making it difficult for farmers to plan ahead.

I hope that 2019 will be more positive for the sheep sector.

The use of electronic tags will come into effect for the new season lamb which is another cost - whether it will help improve price and new markets for farmers remains to be seen.

I think that the Bord Bia bonus of 5c-10c/kg needs to be at least 30-40c/kg.

At 5c-10c/kg, it is only covering the cost of the electronic tag. Should the bonus not be a fixed sum per kg?

How is it that some farmers get a 5c/kg bonus and others 10c/kg for reaching the same standard? Should it not be the same across the board?

If the electronic tags lead to new and higher value markets for lamb, they will be worth the cost; if not, it is a pointless exercise with no one gaining anything.