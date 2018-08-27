Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 27 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

EID under the spotlight in European survey

 

LAIRG, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 14: A farmer lifts a sheep at Lairg auction for the great sale of lambs on August 14, 2018 in Lairg, Scotland. Lairg market hosts the annual lamb sale, which is one of the biggest one day livestock markets in Europe, when up to fifteen thousand sheep from all over the north of Scotland can be bought or sold. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
LAIRG, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 14: A farmer lifts a sheep at Lairg auction for the great sale of lambs on August 14, 2018 in Lairg, Scotland. Lairg market hosts the annual lamb sale, which is one of the biggest one day livestock markets in Europe, when up to fifteen thousand sheep from all over the north of Scotland can be bought or sold. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

Irish sheep farmers' opinions on the controversial electronic identification system (EID) are being sought as part of a European-wide survey.

The survey aims to assess the level of use of EID technology among sheep producers and to assess farmers' views on the use of EID, its potential benefits, and its practicality for their enterprise.

It has been developed by SheepNet, a network involving the six main sheep producing countries in Europe (Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Romania and Britain) and Turkey. SheepNet works to improve sheep productivity through the exchange of scientific, technical and practical knowledge.

The survey contains simple background questions such as flock size and farmer age, as well as questions on EID use, benefits/limitations of EID on their farm, and the reasons for implementing/not implementing EID to date. It is completely anonymous.

Survey link: http://limesurvey.idele.fr/index.php/677643/lang-en

Also Read

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Sheep

John Heslin MSD, Liam Egan Mullinahone Co-op (joint sponsor), Jan Jensma Irish Grassland Association (IGA) president, John Large host farmer and Jack O'Connor (MSD) joint sponsor, at the IGA sheep event on the large farm at Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary

Lambs will be playing catch up on their weight gain targets

'Factories are putting boot into farmers' - Lamb prices slashed by up to €12/hd
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...
17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Lot Number 196 Weight 46.5K Quantity 11 Type Lambs Price €142 Photo Brian Farrell

Anger over ridiculously low lamb weight limits being imposed by...
Tom Staunton with his pen of lambs at the Mayo Mule & Greyface Group sale in Ballinrobe Photo: Conor McKeown

'We are on target for a first cut of silage in early June'
17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Filer Photo Brian Farrell

Spring lamb faces factory price crunch
Stock image

Department deny EID move is linked to food safety audit


Top Stories

Ireland continues to be the largest market outlet for UK beef
REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Soil moisture deficits remain high in many places
Richard Kennedy, group CEO of Devenish Nutrition, with some of the company’s herd. Photo: David Conachy

Driving innovation and growth at feed and food giant Devenish Nutrition
Drummond House farm in Baltray, Co Louth where Marita and Peter Collier have built up their successful garlic-farming business. Photo: David Conachy

Garlic-bulb moment: bright idea turns farm into country's largest supplier
Photo: PA

African swine fever hits Romania's biggest pig farm
Conservative backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg said the UK is well used to a hard Border, given its experience of the Troubles in the North

Euro tipped to near parity with sterling under hard Brexit
The Kavanagh family from Drumphea Co Carlow, moving sheep from fields into shelter ahead of the arrival of storm Emma last March. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

How to finance your way out of the fallout from the extreme weather