EID under the spotlight in European survey

Irish sheep farmers' opinions on the controversial electronic identification system (EID) are being sought as part of a European-wide survey.

Irish sheep farmers' opinions on the controversial electronic identification system (EID) are being sought as part of a European-wide survey.

The survey aims to assess the level of use of EID technology among sheep producers and to assess farmers' views on the use of EID, its potential benefits, and its practicality for their enterprise.

It has been developed by SheepNet, a network involving the six main sheep producing countries in Europe (Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Romania and Britain) and Turkey. SheepNet works to improve sheep productivity through the exchange of scientific, technical and practical knowledge.

The survey contains simple background questions such as flock size and farmer age, as well as questions on EID use, benefits/limitations of EID on their farm, and the reasons for implementing/not implementing EID to date. It is completely anonymous.

Survey link: http://limesurvey.idele.fr/index.php/677643/lang-en