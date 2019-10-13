Early housing and concentrate feeding required to halt slide in lamb thrive

The weather has been the dominant factor in the northwest since early August with very high rainfall and very few dry days.

Recorded rainfall at Malin Head for August and September was much higher than for the corresponding period during the 'wet year' of 2017 - 287.4mm versus 235.5mm, but the impact of this has been reduced by the fact that the soil was quite dry in late July and the soil temperature has remained high.

Grassland

Grass growth rates remained high during August and were well above flock demand. Because of this Michael did not apply any chemical Nitrogen during August.

"I began applying Nitrogen again in early September, but high rainfall and wet soil conditions prevented me from getting the task completed until mid-September," he said.

"I am quite happy with the current grass cover on the farm, but I feel that both my ewe flock and my lambs are not performing on grass since early August because of the wet conditions".

The rate applied was 30 units N/acre as 2/3 18.6.12 and 1/3 CAN.

Lamb Sales

Michael has sold 326 lambs to date and also has 95 replacements.

To put that in context on an all sheep farm, it is a reasonable target for a March lambing flock stocked at 10 ewes per hectare (4ewes/acre) to have 50pc of the lamb crop sold by September 1.

Ewe lamb replacements that are over 47kg can also be included in this 50pc figure. In late August Michael became aware that lamb thrive had dropped significantly due to the high rainfall and wet conditions.

Grass utilisation was also an issue so he housed 80 ram lambs that were over 45 kilograms.

These were already on about 1.0 kilogram per day of concentrate ration and according to Michael "concentrate intake increased quite quickly to 1.5 kilograms per day and so did average daily gain so there are only 10 of these remaining at present. I housed another 75 ram lambs in dry condition on Saturday 21 and these are now consuming 1.5 kilograms per day.

"I feel that these are much happier indoors are also performing much better than if they were being fed on grass".

At the end of September there were 285 lambs remaining - 40pc of this year's lamb crop of 715 lambs which means that there is 60pc gone off the farm.

That plus the fact that Michael has 85 ram lambs housed on ad-lib meal means that there is an adequate grass supply for mating and to enable closing up from late October on.

Needless to say he will be hoping for the rain to stop to enable better grass utilisation so that ewes retain or improve their BCS.

Parasite Control

When I enquired about parasite control Michael replied: "I gave lambs a clear wormer in mid-August (Avermectin) and another clear wormer in mid-September but this one was Moxidectin".

In August his lambs were given a shower dipping of a Diazinon product to control Blowfly strike. All ewes were given a Fluke dose of Triclabendazole on September 20. These ewes are also being foot-bathed and given Cobalt regularly so that they get to mating in as good a body condition as possible

Mating 2019

Michael aims to have 325 ewes and 130 ewe lambs being mated this autumn - 91 of those 130 are home-bred with 39 being bought in from two sources.

"About three weeks ago I wasn't quite happy with these ewe lambs so I selected 80 of them with average weight of 47kgs and I am giving them 0.4kgs of meal per day (30kg.)," said Michael.

"The remaining 50 are about 51kgs.and are on grass only".

Michael is also feeding 0.5kg of meal on grass to 40 sucked hogget ewes out of his group of 110.

He said "about 10 days ago I knew that they had not recovered sufficiently post-weaning and that the lamb crop would suffer if I did not intervene".

He is aiming to use single sire mating on his flock again this year and plans to let the rams out on October 10. He has assembled a ram team of 10 rams and three substitutes. The substitutes are three older rams. The breed breakdown is as follows: four Suffolk, four Charollais, two Texel, two Bluefaced Leicester and one Belclare. Three of those are ram lambs.

Michael is concerned that the wet weather since early August is adversely affecting his ewe flock and could result in a reduced scanning rate next January.

He will keep a close eye on ewe BCS post mating and step in with some concentrates if necessary.

Store Lambs

Michael has purchased no store. He said he "will wait until the rain stops and then re-evaluate the situation".

John Cannon is a Teagasc advisor based in Letterkenny, Co Donegal

Farm facts

Michael Duffy farms at Kerrykeel on the Fanad Peninsula, 23 miles north of Letterkenny.

His operation consists of 419 ewes/ewe lambs mated and over 1,000 store lambs purchased.

He has a target weaning percentage of 1.8 lambs per ewe and 1.0 lamb per ewe lamb mated.

His aim is to keep lamb mortality at less than 10pc and have 700 lambs for sale. He targets ewe body condition scores (BCS) from weaning with the aim of having a ewe BCS of 3.5 at mating and 3.0 at lambing.

In recent years, he feeds some meal from housing to prevent any loss of ewes BCS.

