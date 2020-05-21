Farming

Drafting lambs - tips on achieving maximum value for every lamb produced

This pen of 13 lambs weighing 45.3kgs sold for €127.00/hd at Loughrea Mart sheep sale Expand

Eamonn Dempsey

It is important to achieve maximum value for every lamb produced and presented for sale or slaughter.

Any reduction in quantity or quality of the end product will have financial implications. In selecting lambs for slaughter, first identify your market. The two main markets that most lambs in Ireland go for is the factory-type lamb with a carcass weight of 19 to 21kg; and butcher-type lambs with a live weight of around 48 to 50kg.

Fat cover should be assessed on each lamb as carcass that is over-fat or contaminated with faecal material will be trimmed, and the parts of the carcase that are infected with parasites or other diseases will be discarded.