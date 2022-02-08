Dog owners warned of possible sanctions after dog attack

Comiskey said all dog owners should take heed that they are fully liable for all damage caused by their dogs. Photo: Damien Eagers

A recent case in Gort District Court taken by a farmer who had his sheep savagely attacked by dogs, highlights the shortcomings of the Irish legal system, according to Kevin Comiskey. IFA Sheep Chairman.

Comiskey said all dog owners should take heed that they are fully liable for all damage and suffering caused to farmers and their sheep by their dogs.

He added that a farmer who has had his flock savaged, and his income decimated, should not have to resort to the court system and risk the associated costs because of the failure of the authorities to have appropriate enforcement and sanctions in place for dog owners.

Comiskey went on to say that dogs should not be allowed in, or near farmland and that the level of sanctions that can be applied do not reflect the savagery and trauma uncontrolled dogs are causing.

Now, one year on from the IFA ‘No Dogs Allowed’ campaign, which continues, Comiskey said the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has made a commitment to put better legislation in place.

He said IFA have consistently set out the steps that need to be taken:

A single national database for all dogs in the country that identifies the person responsible for the dog. Tougher sanctions for those found in non-compliance of the microchipping obligations of dog owners. More appropriate sanctions for those who fail to have their dog under their control at all times and for those whose dogs are identified worrying/attacking livestock. Additional resources to ensure compliance with the obligations of dog owners.

Comiskey said this is a critical time of year on sheep farms as lambing gets underway. He said dog attacks are causing “unimaginable suffering for sheep and lambs and huge economic losses for farmers” and that legislation needs to be put in place this year.