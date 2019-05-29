Department needs to carry costs of electronic tagging, warn sheep farmers

The full cost of electronic sheep tagging (EID) must be carried by the Department of Agriculture until the marts and factories are fully compliant with the new technology.

The demand was made this week by the ICSA and INHFA after it emerged that most marts will not have EID reading equipment operational by June 1.

Under new regulations, all sheep leaving a farm from this Saturday (June 1) must have a form of electronic identification.

However, many marts have confirmed to the Farming Independent that they will not have their tag-reading equipment in place and operational until later in the summer, and not until the autumn in some cases.

It was initially envisaged that factories and marts would be approved Central Points of Recording (CPRs), with the necessary equipment to read EID tags.

ICSA and INHFA have now called for the Department of Agriculture to carry the full cost of EID tagging until sheep farmers can see the benefits of the technology.

Justification

ICSA sheep chair Sean McNamara said there was no justification for sheep farmers to bear the cost of EID tagging.

"The factories and marts have not come on board with electronic tagging," he said.