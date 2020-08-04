Farming

Farming

Darragh McCullough: We have a Taylor-made opportunity to halt the shocking decline in wool prices

Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM Expand
Country girl: Taylor Swift, one of the biggest-selling and most influential musicians in the world, has donned an Aran-style jumper to promote her folk-influenced new album Expand

Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Country girl: Taylor Swift, one of the biggest-selling and most influential musicians in the world, has donned an Aran-style jumper to promote her folk-influenced new album

Taylor Swift set sheep farmers' hearts thumping last week when she pulled on an Aran jumper to promote her new album.

They hope that some of her 200 million followers on social media will follow her example and create a run on Irish knitwear.

Which would be great, except that even Taylor Swift can't single-handedly save the international wool business.