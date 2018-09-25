Consistency of weight is more important than grading on lamb kill-out

With the arrival of colder mornings and evenings starting so early, we know that mating time for the ewes is not far away.

We will start to AI the ewes on October 15, with sponges being inserted 14 days beforehand.

All ewes will be weighed and condition scored at the same time. It will be interesting to see what the difference will be when compared to last year.

This time last year we were finding it hard to graze off paddocks. That won't be a problem this year - we are still feeding all the lambs, the heaviest are on ad-lib meal and doing very well.

We go through these every two weeks and draft off what is fit to sell. The last lot weighed 44kg live and slaughtered at 20.2kg, giving us a kill-out of 46pc. They all graded well with about one third of them U and the rest R. All had a fat score of 3.

It is very important when weighing the lambs live to put them in a few hours beforehand so you are not weighing them when they are full of grass and meal.

This way you will have a more even bunch to kill and I think this is what the processors want.

Grades are not the most important issue; consistency of weight is what really matters. - 70pc of our lambs graded R3 and in the correct weight band.