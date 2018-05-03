Community left shocked after savage attack on sheep

A rural Co Donegal community has been left shocked after yet another savage attack on a flock of sheep.

The sheep were attacked in Downings on Sunday evening in what is the fourth attack on the same farm.

Five lambs were torn apart, one remains missing and four others have serious injuries from which they are unlikely to recover. The remainder of the flock has been severely traumatised huddled together in a corner of a field, unable to eat and in fear of their lives.

The latest attack took place on the farm of Charlie McGeever in the townland of Derryhassin in Rossguill and Gardai and the County Council’s dog warden are thought to be following a particular line of enquiry. Gardai were carrying out investigations in the locality on Tuesday and Wednesday and it was reported that substantial progress has been made and the situation continues to be monitored.