Clover swards thriving without fertiliser latest Teagasc trail results shows

Latest results from a clover trial underway in Athenry is showing that clover swards receiving no fertiliser is growing as much grass as those that are.

This is the third year of the GrassClover vs. Grass-Only grazing trials with two different stocking rates being trialled 11 and 13 ewes/ ha.

There are three different grazing treatments: grass-only sward receiving 145 kg N/ha, grass-clover sward receiving 145 kg N/ha, and grass-clover sward receiving 90 kg N/ha.



According to the latest update from Teagasc while no difference is evident between treatments a positive aspect is that the low N treatment (90kg N/ha) is growing just as much grass as the other high N treatments (145kg N/ha).

It said this is the third year (including establishment year) that this has been achieved.

Sward clover content has averaged 7pc of the sward pre weaning and 15% post weaning for the grass + clover treatments.

Another key finding to date also shows that the inclusion of white clover in the sward relative to perennial ryegrass alone resulted in lambs reaching slaughter weight 7 days faster.

