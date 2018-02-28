Clean sheep policy vital for access to US and China

That was the message from John Walsh, general manager of Irish Country Meats in Camolin, Co Wexford, to farmers at the Teagasc Hill Sheep Conference. Mr Walsh said the Department of Agriculture have "come down pretty hard" in recent weeks with animals sent home. "There is very significant department activity at processing plant level - where it is going to end I don't know."

However, he stressed the clean sheep policy was important to everyone in the sector. "The US guys have a zero tolerance - so any contamination whatsoever on carcase during the slaughter process is a black mark straight away," he said. Mr Walsh acknowledged that trying to produce clean livestock at this time of year is "very difficult" but added that the cleanliness of stock over the last few weeks has significantly improved.

He also said electronic tagging was key as Ireland is "falling behind" other European countries and the US, China and countries are "hot" on traceability.