Clean sheep policy vital for access to US and China
The clean livestock policy is important to all operators in the sheep sector as part of the "green and clean" marketing drive to access US and Chinese markets.
That was the message from John Walsh, general manager of Irish Country Meats in Camolin, Co Wexford, to farmers at the Teagasc Hill Sheep Conference. Mr Walsh said the Department of Agriculture have "come down pretty hard" in recent weeks with animals sent home. "There is very significant department activity at processing plant level - where it is going to end I don't know."
However, he stressed the clean sheep policy was important to everyone in the sector. "The US guys have a zero tolerance - so any contamination whatsoever on carcase during the slaughter process is a black mark straight away," he said. Mr Walsh acknowledged that trying to produce clean livestock at this time of year is "very difficult" but added that the cleanliness of stock over the last few weeks has significantly improved.
He also said electronic tagging was key as Ireland is "falling behind" other European countries and the US, China and countries are "hot" on traceability.
ICM process 1.2 million sheep a year in Camolin and Navan, and Mr Walsh said they have moved away from a carcase market towards more processing to deliver greater value.
It needs to be "nailed down" whether the New Zealand quota for 225,000t remains in the EU post-Brexit, as the UK could then strike a separate deal with New Zealand, said Mr Walsh.
He added that the value of the fifth quarter is in decline, while casings have stabilised in the last 12 months. The skins market is difficult as the European sector is now dependent on China, with prices opening at $5. If China decide to stop buying hides then there will be major difficulties, he said.