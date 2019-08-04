A Co Cork sheep breeder paid the top price of €3,400 for the Reserve Male Champion at the Irish Charollais Sheep Society Premier Show and Sale at GVM Mart, Tullamore on Saturday.

Charollais rams go for more than €2k/hd at GVM Mart

Bred and exhibited by Jim and Frampton Jeffery, The Bungalow, Ahanesk, Midleton, Co Cork, the five star for both Terminal and Replacement Indexes ram, was born on January 16, 2019.

The runner-up to the Supreme Champion of the Show in the Ram Class, before being selected Reserve Male Champion, he had been placed seventh in the Ram Lamb category at this year's All Ireland Championships and is a product of Edstaston Tempranillio genes.

The second highest price was paid to Tom and Jim Murphy, Fiddown, lnistioge, Co Kilkenny at €2,900 for a January 2019-born ram lamb with a full lineout of stars under both indices and bred by Carriganeela Cracker.

Eight rams, which came from four flocks, each sold for over €2,000, leading the prices at the sale where the demand was strong for the top quality rams. Three came from Michael Power's flock at Askeaton, Co Limerick (€2,800, €2,300 and €2,800), and two each from Jim and Frampton Jeffery's flock at Midleton, Co Cork (€3,400 and €2,400), and Gerald and Paula O'Leary's flock at Newmarket-On·Fergus, Co Clare (€2,400 and €2,100).

There was a noticeable absence of farmer buyers for the general run of rams for the commercial flocks around the ringside which did have an impact on the clearance.

The sale attracted a large entry of 190 ewes and rams and recorded a clearance of just over 50pc at an average of €864 under the hammer of auctioneer, George Candler, Kilkenny who kept the throughput moving swiftly in his competent style to complete the sale inside four-and-a-half hours.

Tom and Jim Murphy produced the leading price ewe from their flock at lnistioge, Co Kilkenny which sold for €1,300 after the January 2018-born ewe was placed in the Shearling Ewe class.

The Female Championship was awarded to winner of the Shearling Ewe Class from the flock of Frank Gibbons, Caggle, Strokestown, Co Roscommon which sold at €1,000 to a Northern Ireland buyer.

The Reserve Female Champion from the flock of Peader McGee, Whitegates, Kilmeena, Westport, Co Mayo was winner of the Ewe Lamb Class and sold for the second highest ewe price of €1,020.

Michael Power, Askeaton received €800 for a ewe lamb from a Northern Ireland buyer, and Jim and Frampton Jeffery received €700 for a ewe lamb.

The general run of the ewes sold at prices between €400 and €600 with clearance of 39pc.

