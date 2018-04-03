A nanny goat called 'Daisy' has given birth to what are believed to twin 'geeps' – goat/sheep hybrids - after a week long dalliance with a Cheviot ram on a Co Mayo farm.

Can ewe believe it? Goat gives birth to twin 'geeps'

Angela Bermingham, originally from Bury, Manchester, the proud owner of the unusual progeny, intends keeping Daisy's offspring as pets rather than dispatching them to a butcher or a meat plant.

Her geeps, which she nicknamed 'This' and 'That', may, according to livestock experts, be the world's only surviving twin sheep/goat hybrids. Michael Holmes, father of Padraic Holmes, who owns the Cheviot ram believed to have impregnated 'Daisy' on the Holmes farm at Murneen, Claremorris, has done extensive research on 'geeps' since 'This' and 'That' came prancing into the world some weeks ago.

“To have one geep survive is rare”, he explained, “but to have two fit and healthy twins running around must be regarded as something of a miracle.” Ms Bermingham, who doesn't own a billy (buck) goat, says there are no roaming 'billies' around who could have mated with her Daisy.