Calls for government funding of drones to herd hill sheep

The purchase of drones to herd sheep on the hills could be funded by government grants if the INHFA has its way, writes Declan O’Brien

As part of its Budget 2021 submission, the INHFA has called for TAMS funding to be extended to the purchase of drones by hill farmers.

Drones are already used by a number of hill farmers as a support when herding flocks on the hills.

Vincent Roddy of the INHFA said drones will never fully replace the sheepdog, but he said they were quickly becoming a very useful tool for farmers herding flocks in difficult terrain.

“Given their usefulness, and the fact that they cost around €2,000, the INHFA believes that the purchase of drones by hill farmers should be grant-aided,” he said.

Coverage under TAMS would reduce the cost of drones to farmers by 40pc, or more if the purchaser is a young trained farmer.

Galway sheep farmer John King has seen the value of using a drone on his holding near Roundstone.

“I have found early lambs and ewes caught in wire, and surveyed shed roofs; I have been able to check lick buckets/feeders in remote locations, and count stock in awkward ground,” he said.

“In addition, finding sheep that are ‘on the run’ is much easier than before. For these run-of-the-mill tasks, the drone is a good time-saver.

“The catch is that a drone is no small investment. Extra batteries and after-market chargers are necessary for any serious air time. Add in a hard case, spare props, perhaps a tablet, tablet holder and sunshade, and you’re tipping past €2,000.”

Mr King accepts that drones have their limitations.

“They won’t gather 100 sheep and put them in a pen, and a sick animal is more likely to be discovered on foot than with a drone,” he said.

He pointed out that there are legal considerations when operating drones. However, he still feels they are a useful tool.

This adoption of technology could also encourage more young people to remain in hill farming, Mr Roddy argued.

“We have to take as much hardship out of hill farming as possible, and drones definitely can help on that front,” he said.

