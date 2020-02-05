Buoyant trade pushes lamb towards €5.60/kg

While we're still only in February and the football and hurling championships are some way off, the league does offer a distraction of a weekend. The league might lack the edge of championship fare, but when your opposite number has just left you in a heap at midfield don't tell me you're not going to level that particular score.

All this by way of saying that with significant price jumps for hogget yesterday the factory sheep trade has jumped into real championship territory.

The big mover is Dawn Ballyhaunis who cranked their quote for hogget up by 25c/kg to €5.45+10c/kg quality assurance. Kildare Chilling, however continue to head our price table with their offering of €5.50+10c/kg which itself is 10c/kg better than this time last week. Kepak Athleague who came out of the blocks very strongly in January enter February a little off the pace as they maintain at €5.25+15c/kg for hogget.

The strength of the market can be further judged by the fact neither of the ICM plants were in a position to officially quote yesterday for hoggets. However, I'm told they are as active as ever and are not being found wanting in keeping in tight to the opposition when it comes to closing out deals. Moyvalley were also yesterday not quoting for hogget.

On the cull ewe front Dawn Ballyhaunis yesterday finally closed the gap between themselves and everybody else as they upped their quote by 10c/kg to €2.90/kg.

Prices on the mart front continue to surge. Jim Bushe of New Ross told me his trade for cull ewes was "unbelievable" yesterday. "Our heavy culls hit €148/hd," he told me. At the same time in Corrin (Fermoy) eight 54kg hoggets were selling for €140/hd, while up in Athenry yesterday ewes with twin lambs at foot sold for €240/hd.

Both the IFA and ICSA report the market for hogget stronger this week with prices on the ground appearing to variously range from €5.65-5.70/kg, with IFA's Sean Dennehy claiming €5.80/kg was possible.

Heavy sheep

Sean McNamara of ICSA is warning farmers to be aware that heavy and over-fat sheep will be discounted and that while it's all well and good trying to get as much weight as possible on the scales, there's no point at all giving the factory free meat.

I asked Sean where should farmers aim to pitch their price if they feel their stock are over-weight or over fat. "€5.60/kg" was the reply.

Prices on the ground for cull ewes range from €3.00-3.20/kg depending on numbers and quality.

So it's good news all-round for the present on the sheep side of farming, but how do we compare on price with our nearest neighbours?

Figures from Bord Bia show that as of the week ending January 25, Irish lamb was averaging €5.18/kg at the factory gate, while north of the border the same lamb was only making €5.10/kg.

Prices in the UK that week settled at €5.48/kg on average, while across the channel in France lambs were making €6.53/kg.

On the supply side Bord Bia report 178,547 lambs slaughtered in the first four weeks of January, compared to 165,782 in the same period last year.

In the know

Blessington

There were over 1,600 sheep on offer with trade for fat ewes up by €4-7/hd, with prices ranging from €125-146/hd, while lighter ewes sold from €86-120/hd. Trade for hoggets was also lively, with butcher types selling from €125-130/hd, while factory types made from €117-125/hd. Store hoggets averaged €90-115/hd.

Tuam

The best of the hoggets here made up to €80/hd with the €1/kg, while cull ewes saw a top call of €125/hd. Sample prices among the lambs included 57kgs at €139/hd, 52,5kgs at €126/hd and 51.5kgs at €128/hd.

New Ross

Heavy culls sold from €120-148/hd, with the lighter ones making anything from €80-120. In reality you'd buy very little under €100/hd," Jim Bushe told me. On the hogget side, 50+kgs sold from €127-132/hd with factory types making from €118/hd and upwards. The store lamb trade was also on fire, with the general run of prices ranged from €95-110 but one batch at 41kgs sold for €116/hd.

Corrin

Trade here yesterday was also reported as excellent with the butcher-type hogget in strong demand and numbers in general improving nicely. Prices for heavy hoggets peaked at €140/hd as in the case of eight at 54kgs, with the price spread starting at €115/hd. Factory and store lambs sold from €104-116/hd. On the cull ewe side, prices ranged from €82-135/hd, with the majority selling from around €86-120/hd

Athenry

Numbers here were tidy and trade as elsewhere was brisk, with sample prices among the hoggets including 55kgs at €130/hd, 48kgs at €123/hd and 54kgs at €134/hd. On the breeding side, three ewes with three lambs at foot sold for €200/hd, while three ewes with six lambs at foot made €240/hd. A small showing of in-lamb ewes sold for €150/hd, while cull ewes sold from €75-128/hd.

Raphoe

A good entry of sheep yesterday saw a strong trade for all stock on offer. 30-35kg lambs sold from €80-90/hd, with 35-37kgs making from €90-100/hd, while 38-42kgs made from €100-110/hd. Moving up the weights, 42-47kgs made from €110-120/hd.

Ennis

Numbers were tidy resulting in a very strong selling trade. Top call among the hogget's was €136/hd as prices averaged €2.58/kg. Cull ewes were also a strong trade with prices ranging from €80-143/hd