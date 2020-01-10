Select time to preview
now
00:00 03:00  06:00  09:00  12:00 15:00  18:00  21:00  24:00

Brave sheep buyers rewarded with rising prices and kill weights

Cian O’Sullivan, a first year Agricultural Science Student at CIT, was home for Christmas to deliver quad Zwartables lambs and twin texel lambs, just one day old, on the family farm at Cooleanig, Beaufort, Co Kerry. On hand to helpwere his younger Sister Orla and parents Derry and Eileen O’Sullivan. Cian's Zwartable Ewe is the proud mother of 26 lambs to date. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan
Cian O’Sullivan, a first year Agricultural Science Student at CIT, was home for Christmas to deliver quad Zwartables lambs and twin texel lambs, just one day old, on the family farm at Cooleanig, Beaufort, Co Kerry. On hand to helpwere his younger Sister Orla and parents Derry and Eileen O’Sullivan. Cian's Zwartable Ewe is the proud mother of 26 lambs to date. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan
John Large

John Large

Another year has just started and for us it is very different to 2019.

We put in most of the ewes in early December and are feeding them bales of silage that is of good quality and dry.

We scanned all the ewes on New Year's Eve and the results look similar to last year.

We have not divided up all the twins and singles yet, we just have the triplets and empties picked out. We have a conception rate to AI of 75pc and a litter size of two lambs per ewe in-lamb.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

We have started to feed a small amount of meal to the triplets. Starting to feed them early is a lot better than trying to make up ground later in pregnancy when the ewes have lost condition.

When we divide the twins we will pick off any that are in poor condition and put them on the same feed as the triplets. The twins in good condition will not get meal for another few weeks and the singles will not get any meal until three weeks before they lamb.

The only change this year will be to give the single ewes some extra soyabean meal to increase the amount of milk they have at lambing, as, hopefully, a lot of these will have to rear two lambs.

Any ewes that scanned as late or empty are on fodder beet tops.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Due to the wet weather in December we have only started to graze this field now. With a few bales of silage they should have enough until February when the empty ewes will be scanned again and any not in lamb will be sold off as culls.

The rams are outside getting half a kilo of meal to regain some condition. They are in good order and just a couple of them are getting old. They will be assessed in a month to see which of them stays or goes.

We brought home the ewe-lambs before Christmas and put them onto our fodder rape (that did not grow very well). They settled down well. The improvement in the weather was a big help.

We give the ewe lambs enough for four or five days using three rows of poly-wire on plastic stakes for divisions.

The most important item is a good electric fence - once they get used to the fence they are easy to control. We would hope to have enough feed to keep them on this system until the end of February.

Any of last year's lambs still kept to sell are also on fodder rape, even though the weather has not been good for eating this crop in November and early December.

We had lambs ready to sell in December but they were very wet and dirty so we did not send them to the factory until last week.

They had dried out well and all got through the factories' clean livestock policy. We should have another lot to go next week. The good news is the price has gone up and so has the kill weight.

It will be good for those brave buyers who bought what looked like expensive stores last autumn. Hopefully they will make a few euros to keep them interested again next year.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Sheep

John Fagan

John Fagan: 2020 should be payback time for sheep farmers
Photo Brian Farrell

Perfect chance for sheep sector to have its day in the sun
Speaking out: Damien Hanratty has appealed to members of the public to report dangerous dogs. His flock of sheep, at Togher, Co Louth was attacked by dogs last month. Photo: Ciara Wilkinson

'The sheep were petrified - they spent the night sitting at the gate where I...
Shelter: Sean Conway housed the first batch of ewes on December 14 and all the flock will be housed by mid-January for scanning.

Silgo sheep farmer on how he boosted margins by 54pc over the last six years
Photo Brian Farrell

New Year's cheer for sheep farmers as prices hit €5.40/kg
File photo

€5.30/kg is paid as the market steadies
By shortening the winter housing period, the workload associated with feeding and bedding has also been reduced.

A silage test is the best money you will spend on feeding


Top Stories

Dairygold increases its December milk price
Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary Photo: Tony Gavin

How a heifer bought Michael O'Leary in the mid-1990s gave new impetus to Angus...
The umbilical slurry spreading charge rate is guided at €150.00/hour plus VAT.

Make safety the priority during the spreading season
Calf scour is readily recognisable

How to get to grips with the scourge of calf scour
Blaze: Firefighters tackle one of the massive bush fires engulfing New South Wales, Australia. Photo: Ingleside Rural Fire Brigade via AP

'Several fires are completely out of control - flames five metres high'
Vincent Black, a farmer from Cavan, with tractors parked on Merrion Square in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Irish farmers fire election warning shot with Dublin tractor protest
Sinead Higgins and Tyler Madden, from Co Mayo, at the tractor protest in Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

'Our sector is in crisis' - farmers bring parts of city to standstill