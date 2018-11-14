Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 16 November 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Balance of genes and looks pays off for Kells flock

Eamonn Duffy with his son, Thomas and some of their Suffolk Flock at Kells, Co Meath.
Eamonn Duffy with his son, Thomas and some of their Suffolk Flock at Kells, Co Meath.

Martin Ryan

A strong commitment to a good balance between visual appearance and genetic merit as the policy for the careful selection of breeding stock continues to deliver dividends for Eamonn Duffy's Kells Suffocks as the flock set a new record price for a ewe.

Breeders from across the country flocked to the second production sale of ewes from the Meath flock at Carnaross Mart, where demand outstripped supply and the keen competition to acquire the 'Kells' genes fuelled a new record flock price of 2,300gns and a complete clearance of the 50 lots on offer.

The price-topping ewe, sired by Birness Royal, was purchased by Seamus Browne for his Errigal flock at Listillion, Letterkenny.

Eamonn Duffy said "she was a real nice one, as good as we have ever bred with great length and very well made".

The reigning Suffolk Flock of the Year for Ireland - for the second consecutive year - was presented with the Brook Perpetual Challenge Cup two months ago for flocks of more than 100 breeding ewes in Ireland and UK 2018.

"We have built up the flock over the years with a heavy weighting on the appearance of the ewes we use for breeding in conjunction with consideration of the genes," said Eamonn.

"Of course I always look at the breeding when I am buying stock but I have built up the flock over the years by going a lot on appearance, which has worked very well for me and brought us to where we are today."

The sale achieved an average of 790 gns with full clearance. "Some of the breeders were disappointed that they did not get as many as they were looking for," said Eamonn.

Also Read

In addition to the price-topper another ewe sold for 1,700 gns to a Co Cavan breeder.

The third highest price paid was 1,100 gns, by one of the leading breeders in Co Donegal, while another Donegal breeder paid 3,500gns for six ewes.

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Sheep

John Heslin MSD, Liam Egan Mullinahone Co-op (joint sponsor), Jan Jensma Irish Grassland Association (IGA) president, John Large host farmer and Jack O'Connor (MSD) joint sponsor, at the IGA sheep event on the large farm at Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary

Lambs will be playing catch up on their weight gain targets

'Factories are putting boot into farmers' - Lamb prices slashed by up to €12/hd
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...
17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Lot Number 196 Weight 46.5K Quantity 11 Type Lambs Price €142 Photo Brian Farrell

Anger over ridiculously low lamb weight limits being imposed by...
Tom Staunton with his pen of lambs at the Mayo Mule & Greyface Group sale in Ballinrobe Photo: Conor McKeown

'We are on target for a first cut of silage in early June'
17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Filer Photo Brian Farrell

Spring lamb faces factory price crunch
Stock image

Department deny EID move is linked to food safety audit


Top Stories

Phil Hogan

Phil Hogan: 'Risk of a no deal Brexit is substantial, there's no point pretending...

Shortage of UK Government vets risks delays to shipments of animals and...
The 63ac residential holding is located close to Crossmolina and is up for auction in lots next month

Compact farm in the shadow of Nephin Mountain is coming to auction in Mayo
New Ross Mart. Photo: Patrick Browne

Top tips on feeding weanlings this winter
A well-balanced fertiliser programme will not only improve yield potential but will also help cut pesticide usage

Enhanced crop nutrition strategy can reduce our dependence on...

John Joyce: Late housing date bodes well for our winter fodder outlook
Vincent Cronin

'I've no intention of just working for the banks'