Autumn rains and winter chills take toll on grass growth in the north-west

Feeding time: Michael Duffy has been feeding 80 of his 130 ewe lambs about 0.4kg of meal per day.
Feeding time: Michael Duffy has been feeding 80 of his 130 ewe lambs about 0.4kg of meal per day. "These have caught up the heavier group and my impression is that they have also mated more quickly," he said
Michael Duffy

John Cannon

Farming in the north-west since October has been difficult because of wet underfoot conditions, while the mean air temperature in November of 7C at the Met Eireann weather station in Malin Head was 1.2C below the long-term mean.

The Malin Head data also shows that rainfall levels during October and November were behind the mean, but the damage was done during August and September. Rainfall levels were 1.7 times the mean in August and 1.3 times the mean in September.

I need not explain how the shorter days and lower air temperature during October and November results in poor drying conditions.

Grassland

Grass growth during October was about normal, but growth in November was well behind normal.

Michael Duffy
Michael Duffy

The main issue, however, has been poor grass utilisation and reduced stock performance - problems caused by the wet conditions. This was compounded in some fields by heavy grass covers.

When I visited Michael Duffy two weeks ago, he had 16 hectares (40 acres) closed for the spring with more being closed as it was being grazed down to about 4cm.

"I am happy with the area closed, but have found some fields that had heavy covers in the autumn difficult to graze out properly," said Michael.

The advice from Philip Creighton, Teagasc research officer, is to have 20pc closed by October 31 and 40pc closed by November 15 to provide adequate spring grass for a March lambing flock.

This can be converted to five acres per 100 ewes closed by October 31 and 10 acres per 100 ewes closed by mid-November if the flock is stocked at four ewes per acre.

Lamb sales

In October, I reported that out of his 2019 lamb crop of 715 lambs, Michael had 288 lambs sold and 80 ewe lambs retained for replacements at the end of September. Since then, there was 135 lambs sold in September and 66 sold to date in November.

"I still have 110 home-reared lambs left, but many of them are very near sale weight now," said Michael.

"The fact that lamb prices have begun to improve recently is some compensation for the additional costs incurred by the longer period these lambs are on the farm."

Parasite control

Michael started giving his ewes their November fluke dose of a Closantel product on November 14.

"I am working through them group by group and have over 50pc treated at present. I gave them a Triclabendazole product in mid-late September. I am happy with ewe body condition (BCS) at present."

Mating 2019

Michael let out the rams to both his 330 ewe flock and 130 ewe lambs on October 14. He is happy with progress to date. He left the first colour on the rams for 21 days and he said that "there are only 5-10pc of the ewes marked with the second colour and only 2-3pc unmarked."

He added: "I rotated the rams after three weeks and as I said in October, I fed 80 of my 130 ewe lambs about 0.4 kg of meal per day. These have caught up with the heavier group and my impression is that they have also mated more quickly than them too."

Housing date

Michael plans to begin housing his ewes around December 1 and shear them shortly afterwards.

Regardless of ewe BCS, he plans to feed a small amount of meal from housing to prevent any drop in ewe BCS. "I am happy to pay the additional €1.50 per ewe cost of this rather than have thin ewes at lambing time," said Michael (below). Store lambs

Michael has purchased about 1,000 store lambs this winter. He has about 75 of these on ad-lib feeding together with 50 of his own lambs. The remaining lambs are out on grass and getting 0.3kg of meal per day.

He is using these to clean out fields before closing them up for the spring. According to Michael, "store lambs are more expensive this year and there is a significant risk with their purchase if the price rise in spring doesn't come when they are ready for sale".

Upcoming Plans

During December, Michael plans to soil sample the farm to monitor soil pH and the phosphate and potash levels. The winter time will also be used to replace some fences that are no longer "fit for purpose" for another year.

John Cannon is a Teagasc advisor based in Letterkenny, Co Donegal

Indo Farming


