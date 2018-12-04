Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 4 December 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Australian sheep exporters to stop shipments to Middle East for 3 months each year

Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Australian livestock exporters have today written to Western Australian sheep producers, advising of a new three-month moratorium in sheep shipments to the Middle East during the Northern Hemisphere summer.

The moratorium, to take effect from 1 June 2019, will mean no shipments of Australian sheep will depart any Australian port for the Middle East during the highest heat stress risk period of the northern summer.

The move comes amid widespread public anger in Australia after footage emerged showing the death of 2,400 sheep on a ship bound for the Middle East, prompting calls for the entire trade to be prohibited.

Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council independent chairman Simon Crean said the moratorium would provide certainty to sheep producers who supply the trade, and was just one initiative which was part of wider ranging industry reforms.

“This is about maintaining and growing a strong, viable nine-month-a-year live sheep trade and, more broadly, securing the future of Australia’s livestock export industry,” Mr Crean said.

Exporters will observe the moratorium while the industry develops new technology which could, in the future, address the heat risk challenges associated with shipments in June, July and August.

“Potential solutions being developed by the export research and development corporation, Livecorp, include improved detection and avoidance of temperature extremes, and on-board dehumidification,” Mr Crean said.

In addition to the moratorium, sheep exporters have agreed to initiate a program of transparency and on-board monitoring, to be designed and developed by LiveCorp. The program will improve transparency and communication with producers with regard to on-board conditions and the performance of shipments.

Also Read

In the seven years from January 2010 to December 2017, Australia’s live sheep exports to the Middle East contributed $2.06 billion to the Australian economy, exporting 16.6 million sheep over 258 voyages.

While more than three-quarters of Middle East sheep voyages in the past seven years have recorded mortalities of less than one per cent, the majority of the 20 voyages when mortalities were above 1.5pc occurred in the June to August northern summer period.

“The live sheep trade to the Middle East needs to be reset,” Mr Crean said.

“June to August sheep exports to the Middle East are worth $55 million per annum, so the moratorium will, without any doubt, impact farm gate returns. But this decision shows the genuine care exporters have for livestock – values we share with producers – and our commitment to the industry’s future.”

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Sheep

John Heslin MSD, Liam Egan Mullinahone Co-op (joint sponsor), Jan Jensma Irish Grassland Association (IGA) president, John Large host farmer and Jack O'Connor (MSD) joint sponsor, at the IGA sheep event on the large farm at Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary

Lambs will be playing catch up on their weight gain targets

'Factories are putting boot into farmers' - Lamb prices slashed by up to €12/hd
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...
17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Lot Number 196 Weight 46.5K Quantity 11 Type Lambs Price €142 Photo Brian Farrell

Anger over ridiculously low lamb weight limits being imposed by...
Tom Staunton with his pen of lambs at the Mayo Mule & Greyface Group sale in Ballinrobe Photo: Conor McKeown

'We are on target for a first cut of silage in early June'
17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Filer Photo Brian Farrell

Spring lamb faces factory price crunch
Stock image

Department deny EID move is linked to food safety audit


Top Stories

Outside of Co Wicklow, there was no evidence of deer being a source of spread of infection. Picture: Damien Eagers.

TB proposals will 'stigmatise' farmers and devalue stock
Ireland

Eye in the sky technology set to replace farm inspections
John McNamara and his family were awarded the overall prize at the Grassland Farmer of the Year awards.

Dairy pair named Grassland Farmers of the Year
Jerome Flynn, Gizzi Erskine, Leslie Ash, Ciaran McMenamin and the Duchess of Beaufort Tracy Worcester outside the House of Commons in London protesting on behalf of pressure group Farms not Factories against proposed plans for a massive pig farm near Limavady in Northern Ireland.

Actors protest against possible pig farm near Game of Thrones set
Black and white cows on farmland

Farm incomes for 2019 to be outlined by Teagasc
China and the United States agreed on Saturday to a ceasefire in a months-long trade war that has roiled global markets and halted sales of U.S. soybeans to the world’s top buyer.

China grain traders await lower tariffs before US return
Health Minister Simon Harris. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Demands grow for new animal health probe in west Limerick