Another good week for sheep farmers prices inch upwards

I was stunned to hear from ICSA's John Brooks that there is no Department supervision of weights, trim or classification at sheep factories.

I was stunned to hear from ICSA's John Brooks that there is no Department supervision of weights, trim or classification at sheep factories.

Mr Brooks claimed it is "scandalous" that sheep farmers, after surrendering their stock to a processor, "operate in a vacuum when it comes to the monitoring of carcass trim weights and grades".

He explained: "There is no EU legislative requirement for processors to classify sheep carcasses as is the case for cattle and pigs. Weights and grading are all at the discretion of the meat plant, with all information manually inputted."

Speaking with factory representatives, in some plants there appeared to be a bit of confusion regarding the independent supervision of processing practices.

At others I was told that there is an "industry standard in relation to trim" dating back to the 1980s, and that is what is adhered to.

I'm amazed that it seems to have taken nearly 40 years for someone on the farmers' side to stumble across these facts.

Meanwhile, prices continue to rise. Base prices for lambs were up 5-10c/kg at most plants.

The exception was Kepak Athleague who held their base at €4.95/kg, although they rose their quality assurance bonus from 5c/kg to 15c/kg.