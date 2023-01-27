Why this Tipperary farmer is not mating any ewe lambs this year

Des Powell farms 96ha (237ac — 65ha owned, the rest rented/leased) in partnership with his parents 2km outside Templederry, Co Tipperary.

He runs a mid-season lambing ewe flock, plus a calf to beef enterprise.

Scanning

314 mature ewes were turned out with Suffolk, Charollais and Belclare rams on October 7. The mating season lasted five weeks.

Target pregnancy scanning date for ewes is 80 days post ram turnout, and Des scanned his mature ewes in early January.

The scanned litter size of 1.75 is slightly ahead of last year, as is the pregnancy rate of 94.9. The overall scanning rate was 1.66

The 16 empty ewes were culled and averaged €86 per head.

Lambing is due to start in early March. After scanning all triplet-and quad-bearing ewes were housed and offered ad-lib silage and introduced to concentrates.

Twin-bearing ewes will be housed in the coming days while single-bearing ewes will be left out on grass for another few weeks and will be supplemented with silage.

The ground they are grazing is not needed for ewes and lambs after turnout.

Ewe lambs

Around 100 ewe lambs were retained as replacements. In previous years Des mated a proportion of them, with a view to lambing them down as hoggets.

But this year ewe lamb thrive over the summer was disappointing and only 20pc had reached the target mating weight at ram turnout time.

So Des decided not to mate any ewe lambs this year and will run them dry for the summer, using them to help manage grass behind the ewes and lambs.

Silage quality and quantity

Silage samples were submitted for lab analysis in early December (see below). The results show significant variation on the farm, but it is overall quite good.

Des and his Teagasc advisor Michael Daly did a fodder budget in early January and it predicts that a fodder deficit of 11t dry matter if all cattle and sheep are to remain housed until March 15.

So Des decided to start selling some of the finished and forward stores through his local mart. This will ensure there will be sufficient fodder available to feed all the stock on the farm even if turnout is delayed this spring.

Signpost Programme

Des is a demonstration farmer in the Teagasc Signpost Programme, looking at what practices can be adopted on his farm to reduce gaseous emissions and nutrient losses, manage and enhance biodiversity and reduce costs.

Ultimately the aim is to create a plan to allow Des to farm in a more sustainable fashion and future proof his farm against future policy and market requirements.

Among the practices Des has adopted so far are protected urea, low emission slurry spreading (LESS) and sowing clover.

Cattle

Currently there are 64 older cattle (20-24months) on the farm. This is a mixture of bullocks and heifers. At present all cattle are receiving ad-lib silage and 2kg of a 15pc CP beef ration per head per day.

Des has decided to sell some of these cattle (finished and forward stores) and the first five black whitehead heifers were sold in his local mart, weighing 557kg and making €1470/hd.

Also on the farm are 66 weanlings (dairy bred) some of which were bought as calves last spring and some which were purchased as weanlings in the autumn.

They are mostly Hereford and Aberdeen Angus crosses. These are being fed on ad-lib silage and 1.5kg of a 15pc CP beef ration. These cattle will be turned to grass around the middle of March (weather permitting) and mixed grazed with the sheep for the coming year.

Michael Gottstein is head of the Teagasc sheep Knowledge Transfer Programme