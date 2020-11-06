Why the sheep sector needs an influx of new entrants

Weather patterns have been an influential factor in rising flock numbers in some western and northern counties Photo: Damien Eagers

The sheep sector has experienced much change over the last decade.

The main trends have included a recovery in the national flock numbers, a significant increase in farm gate prices – some of which have been eroded by higher input costs – and a continued switch away from early lambing. Exports to new European markets have also increased, (helped by growth in value added over carcase exports).

Several factors drove flock recovery. The initial recovery started with better prices and brought farmers who had left the sector back to sheep; there were also some new entrants.

In recent years, the introduction of the Grassland Sheep Scheme, followed by the Animal Welfare Scheme, helped keep a floor under stock numbers.

These schemes reward active farmers regardless of flock size, and this helps maintain critical mass in the sector. In contrast, previous schemes had a maximum payment. This was counter-productive and damaging to the enterprises most reliant on farming to generate a family income.

At other end of the spectrum there were grant aid schemes tailored to existing enterprises — these excluded sheep farmers with smaller numbers and those wishing to expand. Thankfully, these issues are now being taken into account and this needs to remain the case.

Weather patterns, surprisingly, have also been an influential factor behind rising flock numbers in some western and northern counties where farmers endured a couple of tough years, starting with the fodder crises in 2013.

This stalled national flock numbers for nearly two years, but it had a much greater effect on the suckler herd, which experienced a reduction of over 52,000 cows. On some of these farms, cows were replaced by sheep and this trend has continued at a slower level.

The increase in ewe numbers saw increased throughput at the factories. And with New Zealand only filling 70pc of its EU tariff-free quota of sheep meat in recent years, Ireland gained a greater foothold in new EU markets.

We need to hold on to these new markets because consumption of lamb in France has fallen by approximately 100,000 tonnes in the last 20 years.

The markets where Irish exporters have recorded growth include Germany, Sweden, Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland, all of which are high-value markets seeking a year-round supply of quality product.

However, this goal is becoming more difficult with the continued push towards later lambing. With the unpredictable returns of spring lamb production governed by sometimes weather-related high production costs, producers cannot be expected to switch back to early lamb production.

This means hogget throughput will remain the dominant feature of early season production.

Another challenge sheep farmers face is that the lambing peak in the second half of the year also coincides with peak production in the UK.

And perhaps the biggest challenge of all is attracting new blood into the sector, which, like beef, is struggling for new entrants by comparison with dairy.

The fact that sheep farmers have historically fared poorly in direct payments and that entitlements are based on stock numbers close to 20 years out of date is not helping.

The next CAP reforms must protect active farmers while also supporting producers constrained by land type and farm fragmentation who are nevertheless doing a valuable job in maintaining and enriching the environment in which they farm.

But with a well-documented reduction in the EU agri budget likely, as well as increasing competition for funds, there could be a long road ahead for sheep farmers.

John Large farms in Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary

