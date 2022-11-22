Why it pays to boost thinner ewes’ body condition score before mating

The 65 cross-bred ewes that make up the lowland flock on Paul Boyle’s farm at Curraghfeehan, Bruckless, Co Donegal are in the latter stages of the mating season.

They are carried on 8ha (20ac) of medium-quality land close to the village of Dunkineely.

Paul runs his hill flock of Scottish blackface ewes on a separate land block 25km away — a combination of privately owned and commonage hill grazing, as well as an adjoining area of improved grassland.

BCS at mating

As with all participants in the Teagasc Sheep BETTER farm programme, all lowland and hill ewes are weighed and body condition scored prior to ram turnout.

The lowland ewes were joined with Suffolk and Belclare rams on October 22 with a plan to retain female progeny of the Belclare sire as prolific replacements. This lambing date is being pushed back with a view to better matching the start of grass growth on the Dunkineely farm.

There has been a notable improvement in BCS of the lowland flock over the last two years, due mainly to better management of thinner ewes for at least 10 weeks pre-mating.

The average BCS increased from 3.0 in 2020 to 3.4 in 2022. The percentage of lowland ewes coming in under 3.0 has also dramatically reduced, from 44pc to 14.5pc.

This is a useful figure to focus on as averages can be deceptive, with Paul aiming to further reduce this to below 10pc.



Flock management during and post-mating

Mating is closely monitored, with raddles used and colour changed weekly for the first three weeks.

All ewes appear to have been served in the first 17 days and the number of repeats seems to be low in the early days of the second cycle.

A red raddle colour will be used on rams from three weeks up to removal of rams after 35 days of mating.

The other important task over the mating period is closing up paddocks, starting with those that will be grazed first in spring. Temporary electric fencing is used to get smaller blocks grazed out quickly to 3.5 to 4.0cm thus not forcing ewes to graze low covers for a prolonged period.

Ewe body condition will be examined post-mating, with any thin ones housed immediately and put on good quality silage, to avoid any further loss of BCS.

Once the last paddock is grazed, probably in early to mid-December, the remainder of the ewes will be winter housed.

Update on hill flock

The hill ewes were in very good condition going to the ram last year, with an average BCS of 3.0 and none under 2.5. ​

Paul’s feeling is that the hill ewes may be slightly behind last year, given the extremely wet weather in October into November.

The ewes have been down from the hill in recent weeks on the low ground in an effort to build body condition before mating.

Paul's hill ewes were in very good condition going to the ram last year, with an average BCS of 3.0 and none under 2.5

The hill ewes will be joined with Scottish Blackface rams for the first cycle, with Suffolk rams then covering the repeats.

Hill ewe numbers have increased by a combination of keeping home-bred replacements as well as a small number bought from a known source.

The aim is to produce a good selection of suitable female replacements to further build hill flock numbers.

Eventually when flock numbers stabilise there will be more options to breed cross-bred replacements for the lowland flock.

Acres plan

Paul is getting a farm plan prepared to join ACRES. The focus will be mainly on the hill farm, which contains large areas of commonage and natura land.

Paul sees this as a very important scheme not just from an environmental viewpoint but also for the economic sustainability of his family farm.

Damian Costello and Patrick Browne are Teagasc advisors