Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Why it pays to boost thinner ewes’ body condition score before mating

Keeping tabs: All Paul Boyle&rsquo;s lowland and hill ewes are weighed and body condition scored prior to ram turnout Expand

Close

Keeping tabs: All Paul Boyle&rsquo;s lowland and hill ewes are weighed and body condition scored prior to ram turnout

Keeping tabs: All Paul Boyle’s lowland and hill ewes are weighed and body condition scored prior to ram turnout

Keeping tabs: All Paul Boyle’s lowland and hill ewes are weighed and body condition scored prior to ram turnout

Damian Costello and Patrick Browne

The 65 cross-bred ewes that make up the lowland flock on Paul Boyle’s farm at Curraghfeehan, Bruckless, Co Donegal are in the latter stages of the mating season.

They are carried on 8ha (20ac) of medium-quality land close to the village of Dunkineely.

Most Watched

Privacy