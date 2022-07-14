Farming

Farming

Why a small suckler herd is key to this Donegal sheep farmer’s success

Tommy Mullin’s Malin Head farm hinges on good grass management – and the sucklers are a big help

All about grass: Tommy Mullin on his Malin Head farm. Photos: Clive Wasson Expand
Close

Tommy Doherty

Despite the environmental pressures on the national herd, Tommy Mullin says the suckler cow is key to his sheep enterprise on Malin Head.

With a suckler herd of 18 cows, all AI-bred, he says “the cows are a critical part of my sheep system”.

