Why a small suckler herd is key to this Donegal sheep farmer’s success

Despite the environmental pressures on the national herd, Tommy Mullin says the suckler cow is key to his sheep enterprise on Malin Head.

With a suckler herd of 18 cows, all AI-bred, he says “the cows are a critical part of my sheep system”.

The suckler herd are vital for cleaning out swards and managing grass on farm, along with the benefits of mixed grazing to worm burdens.

“Grass is a very difficult crop to manage — you either have too much or too little, and often too much grass is worse for sheep than too little,” Tommy says.

Tommy farms close to the most northerly point in Ireland at Bree, Malin Head, Co Donegal.

With 400 lowland ewes, 180 horned ewes and 120 retained replacements, the farm carries a significant stocking rate, given the weather in the north-west.

Tommy’s flock consists of Suffolk x Texel ewes on the lowland, with Scottish Blackface ewes on the hill.

The hill is well utilised in the system, with horned ewes only housed and on the home block for lambing before returning for the summer grazing.

As a participant in Sheep Ireland, Tommy has a big belief in using high genetic merit stock, running 18 rams across Suffolk, Texel, Charollais and Vendéen, all with high index figures.

Tommy farms full-time alongside his three sons James, Andrew and Thomas, his daughter Theresa and his wife Kathleen.

The sons all work full-time off-farm but provide vital labour at weekends and evenings, and during lambing time.

Tommy says “another labour unit is required”, but the economics of sheep farming make that unlikely.

Grassland management is key to the profitability of any farm system, but this year has brought challenges with weather.

“March came in good which was a help to us,” says Tommy, whose lowland flock lambs from March 1.

Grass growth has been sporadic in Donegal, with grass heading out 10 days earlier than other years and silage difficult to save in the correct conditions.

Tommy is happy to have his silage pit filled, with some surplus also baled to leave a cushion for the winter months.

With the difficult growing conditions, he is prioritising his most important batch of stock, weaning his lambs and grazing them on the best covers available on farm.

Going forward he plans for “no big drastic changes” despite the difficulties with rising costs.

He spread enough fertiliser to get his silage in, with a little less spread on grazing, which so far is keeping enough grass ahead of stock.

Tommy outlines how the investment in infrastructure and handling facilities over the last 20 years has made a big difference to his system.

“It’s all about making the thing easier,” he says.

There is also a focus on biodiversity on the farm.

A participant in an upland scheme, Tommy has planted 700 trees and 200 metres of hedgerow in the last 12 months, which will not only benefit the environment but also provide precious shelter to his lambing flock in the harsh spring days.

Tommy Doherty is a Teagasc business & technology advisor based in Ballybofey, Co Donegal