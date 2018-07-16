Weather dictates that cull ewes must be sold now

Our lambs had an average weight of 30kg at weaning on June the 19 with no major differences evident between the different breeds, though this is something I will look at in more detail in the coming weeks.

Since weaning, lambs have grazed silage after-grass and have actually performed very well and achieved a daily live-weight gain of 300g per day.

Lambs have not received an anthelmintic dose since May and a faecel egg count taken at weaning came back with a reading of 320 epg so no treatment was required at that stage.

We took another faecal sample late last week, and will act according to those results.

There were a few cases of maggots in the lambs too, even though all lambs were dagged prior to weaning.

These lambs were treated and the flock will be monitored closely (as they always are) for any other instances over the coming days, but no blanket treatments have taken place as of yet.

Ewes are grazing the hill ground at Lyons, which is now completely burnt and grass growth figures are probably negative at this stage.

Indeed the main dairy grazing platform at Lyons only grew 21 kg DM per ha per day last week, which is less than one third of the normal growth rate on that part of the farm.