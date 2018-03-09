Water supply vitally important for pregnant ewes

Our due date is Monday, which is 142 days since the first lot were served. This may seem early, as ewe gestation length can range from 144 days to 152 days. The gestation period can be governed by breed, high temperatures, and high nutrition levels may also shorten the gestation period by two or three days.

We are feeding all the ewes with a 20pc crude protein mix, consisting of the same ingredients as usual with the amount of whole oats reduced and the percentage of soya increased from 14pc to 26pc. The use of soya as the main protein provides the ewes with a source of rumen bypass protein, with research showing it can subsequently improve lamb performance over other proteins. We are feeding the triplets 1.1kg per day, twins are on 0.7kg being fed twice a day and singles are on 0.3kg in one feed. We are giving very near 100g of soya for the number of lambs each ewe is carrying. Due to the growth of the foetus, the ewes' ability to consume forage decreases. Her rumen space gets smaller, not that she won't try to consume enough, but she has nowhere to store it. We have reduced silage by almost half for the last two weeks.

We were getting some ewes prolapsing, especially in the triplets. By reducing their forage we have seen the problem decrease. Our silage is very sweet and palatable so they have it eaten up quickly. I have to feed silage twice per day to all ewes. When restricting feed, it is very important they have enough feed space so that they can all eat together. It is vitally important that a fresh supply of water is available to pregnant ewes at all times. A pregnant ewe will consume up to six litres of water per day when the feed being eaten is high in dry matter, especially when the amount of concentrates increase in their diet. Water bowls should be checked regularly and cleaned out if contaminated with faeces, silage or straw. It can be a bit late when you notice one pen not eating up their silage. Also watch out for water bowls that get blockages where no water can get into the bowl - for us, this is usually caused by a high lime content in the water.