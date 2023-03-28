Tops tips for a late pregnancy feeding plan

Tomás O’Toole’s lowland flock on his farm at near Moyard, Clifden, Co Galway were housed a bit earlier this year as adverse weather was affecting ewe body condition.

As part of the BETTER programme, BCS is monitored throughout the year by Tomás and Teagasc technician Jonathan Molloy.

“Getting the ewes indoors on high-quality silage helped BCS to recover in mid-pregnancy,” says Tomás.

One of the areas he has focused on during his time in the BETTER programme is improving silage quality, and it is paying dividends with enough 76pc DMD silage conserved to meet the ewes’ winter requirements.

Any lesser-feed-value batches of silage bales were fed to his suckler cows.

A late pregnancy feeding plan was implemented based on constant access to 76pc DMD silage bales as per lab analysis of silage quality.

A ewe and lamb nut containing high-quality ingredients, with soya bean meal as the main protein source, was introduced gradually and fed according to scanned litter size as summarised in Table 1.

Concentrate feeds were split into two separate feeds at least eight hours apart once feed levels exceeded 0.5kg/hd/day.

As there was a relatively small number of triplet-bearing ewes, a group of thinner twin-bearing ewes were penned with them and fed as per the triplet feed plan to maintain body condition in the lead-up to lambing.

A fair indicator of appropriate pre-lambing nutrition is ewes lambing down with plenty of colostrum, as well as lambs being born at optimum birth weight.

Tomás has been very happy with milk supply and birth weights during lambing, and the ewes are lambing mainly unassisted.

​

Tackling vaginal prolapse

In recent years, a major issue for Tomás has been the level of vaginal prolapse, in particular with the housed ewes. He admits a lot of nylon prolapse harnesses were used, and close observation was required with affected ewes at lambing.

But he has taken steps to remedy the issue, and only one ewe needed a harness this season.

The changes made include:

■ Modification of internal penning to ensure adequate concentrate feed space (600mm/ewe);

■ Strict culling of prolapse cases and avoiding keeping their progeny as replacements;

■ Constant access to silage along with twice-weekly removal of refused material.

​

Hill flock update

Tomás’s hill ewes — grazed on a separate block comprising privately owned and commonage hill grazing as well as an adjoining area of improved grassland — are due to start lambing from early April.

They have been receiving concentrate supplementation outdoors, again taking account of scanned litter size and BCS.

The hill flock is mostly lambed outdoors in sheltered paddocks, but twin-bearing ewes are housed prior to lambing mainly for observation.

​

Damian Costello and Ivan Kelly are Teagasc advisors