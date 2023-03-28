Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Tops tips for a late pregnancy feeding plan

Thriving: Lowland ewes and lambs on Tomás O&rsquo;Toole&rsquo;s farm at Moyard, Clifden, Co Galway Expand
Feeding plan Expand

Close

Thriving: Lowland ewes and lambs on Tomás O&rsquo;Toole&rsquo;s farm at Moyard, Clifden, Co Galway

Thriving: Lowland ewes and lambs on Tomás O’Toole’s farm at Moyard, Clifden, Co Galway

Feeding plan

Feeding plan

/

Thriving: Lowland ewes and lambs on Tomás O’Toole’s farm at Moyard, Clifden, Co Galway

Damian Costello and Ivan Kelly

Tomás O’Toole’s lowland flock on his farm at near Moyard, Clifden, Co Galway were housed a bit earlier this year as adverse weather was affecting ewe body condition.

As part of the BETTER programme, BCS is monitored throughout the year by Tomás and Teagasc technician Jonathan Molloy.

Most Watched

Privacy