Top vet's eight essential tips to keep your sheep and lambs right this season

1. Have a plant for flock health After a challenging spring, the outlook has begun to improve. The weather has picked up and hopefully a dramatic improvement in ground conditions and grass availability will follow suit quickly. Lamb and hogget prices continue to rise and now (and some might say, for a change) sheep are a valuable commodity. It is important then, to have a plan in place this spring to maximise flock health.

2. Get ewe nutrition right The fodder crisis had a big impact on flocks. Ewes underfed before lambing had the knock-on effect of weak lambs and higher rates of lamb mortality. Ewes in poor condition will need extra concentrate supplementation to ensure they go back in lamb. 3. Clostridial vaccination There has been an increase this spring in diseases such as pulpy kidney and blackleg this year. Ewes should be vaccinated 2-6 weeks pre-lambing. Lambs need two injections, 4-6 weeks apart. Don't forget the rams.

4. Nematodirus This is a disease that affects grazing lambs at 5-6 weeks of age. Signs include diarrhoea, dullness and a "hunched up" appearance. The most effective way to prevent this is to avoid grazing pasture that was grazed by lambs last year. If this isn't possible, a dosing strategy should be put in place to minimise the effects of this parasite. A cold period followed by warm weather results in an increase in this disease, so it is very important to be vigilant this spring. 5. Stomach worms and fluke Frequent samples should be taken from different groups to determine what parasites are present and most importantly, if the dosing products used are effective. Resistance is becoming more of an issue every year so having a tailored dosing strategy specific to your flock is very important