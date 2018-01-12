We were out of the blocks early for 2018 with scanning of the ewes taking place on New Year's Day.

Top sheep farmer on why scanning is essential for flock management

The results were good with a conception rate of 78pc to AI. We have 495 ewes in-lamb from 630 that were served to AI.

We have 50pc twins, which is a bit disappointing, 24pc with singles and 26pc with triplets. On average it works out at two lambs per ewe.

We also have 49 ewes that scanned empty or are not long enough in-lamb to show up on the scanner. These will be scanned again with the ewes that are marked as repeats. We used the raddle on the rams to mark repeats and these were picked off when the ewes were being housed. We will scan again at the end of January to get a better idea of the overall results.