Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 15°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Tommy Boland: Why weaning too late can impact flock performance

When to wean: By 14 weeks of age, the contribution of milk to the nutrient requirement of the lamb is quite small as the ewes&rsquo; ability to produce milk has declined significantly. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand

Close

When to wean: By 14 weeks of age, the contribution of milk to the nutrient requirement of the lamb is quite small as the ewes&rsquo; ability to produce milk has declined significantly. Photo: Damien Eagers

When to wean: By 14 weeks of age, the contribution of milk to the nutrient requirement of the lamb is quite small as the ewes’ ability to produce milk has declined significantly. Photo: Damien Eagers

When to wean: By 14 weeks of age, the contribution of milk to the nutrient requirement of the lamb is quite small as the ewes’ ability to produce milk has declined significantly. Photo: Damien Eagers

Tommy Boland

Lambs are enjoying the last few days pre-weaning at UCD Lyons farm.

We aim to wean when the lambs are on average 14 weeks of age, which will occur next week.

On many farms the weaning is probably left too late, with negative impacts on flock performance for the current and future years.

Most Watched

Privacy