Tommy Boland: Why we are retaining our own replacements from within the flock

We will continue to buy rams but feel this is a biosecurity challenge we can manage much more tightly

Switch: The change in replacements policy at Lyons Farm s driven by a change in the flock strategy (moving from our three-breed comparison study) and also from a biosecurity perspective. Photo: Gerry Faughnan Expand

Switch: The change in replacements policy at Lyons Farm s driven by a change in the flock strategy (moving from our three-breed comparison study) and also from a biosecurity perspective. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

The recent rainfall was welcome as it has been dry here, with rainfall just above half of our long-term average for July and August — and we are already a pretty dry farm by Irish standards, with an annual rainfall of just over 750mm in the region.

This dry weather has impacted grass growth and grass quality. The water stress on the grass plant causes it to produce a seed head and stem, even at very low covers, and this results in a reduction in the quality of the grass.

