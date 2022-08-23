Tommy Boland: Why we are retaining our own replacements from within the flock

The recent rainfall was welcome as it has been dry here, with rainfall just above half of our long-term average for July and August — and we are already a pretty dry farm by Irish standards, with an annual rainfall of just over 750mm in the region.

This dry weather has impacted grass growth and grass quality. The water stress on the grass plant causes it to produce a seed head and stem, even at very low covers, and this results in a reduction in the quality of the grass.

This means the sheep are consuming less metabolisable energy and less protein per mouthful of grass eaten, slowing down lamb growth rates.

Where additional species are included in the swards, there has been less reduction in the nutritional value of the herbage, and animal performance is holding up much better.

We are approaching 25pc of lambs sold from the flock now.

We experienced a high faecal count in the lambs in late July, reducing growth rate and raising concerns about the efficacy of the anthelmintic we were using, so we are performing a faecal egg count reduction test.

There was also quite a lot of scald in the ewe flock during the dry period, and ewes were foot-bathed this week to address this.

Ewes were also assessed for udder and teeth issues, and those for culling were identified.

Research from New Zealand shows that assessing udder problems immediately after weaning can lead to incorrectly culling some ewes, and waiting 4-6 weeks will give a more accurate picture.

Around the same time, we also assessed the replacement ewe lambs. This year we are retaining our own replacements from within the flock, following five years of buying them from marts and private farms.

This change in policy is driven by a change in the flock strategy (moving from our three-breed comparison study) and also from a biosecurity perspective to minimise the risk of buying in disease and resistant parasites.

We will continue to buy rams but feel this is a biosecurity challenge we can manage much more tightly.

The replacement ewe lambs are sired by Belclare and NZ Suffolk rams. We have selected 50, and this group will be reduced to about 35 by the time they are joined.

Rams are out with the small flock of early lambing ewes now. This group of ewes are not a commercial enterprise on the farm but are instead used as a teaching flock for the veterinary students prior to going out on placement later in the year.

Prof Tommy Boland is a lecturer in sheep production at Lyons Farm, UCD; @Pallastb; tommy.boland@ucd.ie