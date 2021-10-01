Farming

Tommy Boland: Why we are changing tack with our flock replacements

Biosecutiry concerns mean Lyons Farm is now minimising the purchase of stock into the flock

End of an era: The large replacement purchasing programme undertaken at Lyons Farm over the last five years is finishing. Photo: Patrick Browne Expand

End of an era: The large replacement purchasing programme undertaken at Lyons Farm over the last five years is finishing. Photo: Patrick Browne

Tommy Boland

It’s hard to believe we are back at the point of mating the ewes again. All ewes were sponged yesterday and rams will be introduced to mate the flock on October 16.

We have practiced synchronised mating and lambing at Lyons for decades and it is an important part of both our flock management and research activity.

It results in a very compact lambing season; we can support this through the great help we receive from the second year Agricultural Science students in UCD.

