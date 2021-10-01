Tommy Boland: Why we are changing tack with our flock replacements

It’s hard to believe we are back at the point of mating the ewes again. All ewes were sponged yesterday and rams will be introduced to mate the flock on October 16.

We have practiced synchronised mating and lambing at Lyons for decades and it is an important part of both our flock management and research activity.

It results in a very compact lambing season; we can support this through the great help we receive from the second year Agricultural Science students in UCD.

This year we have 70 new hoggets joining the flock — a replacement rate of 20pc.

These hoggets are a 50:50 split of Mules and Belclare cross, and represent an end to the large replacement purchasing programme we have undertaken over the last five years.

This shouldn’t be taken as any judgement on the performance of these breeds or any of the breeds we have examined as part of our prolific ewe type study of the last four years; rather it reflects a change in the biosecurity approach taken within the flock here.

Due to the increasing issues nationally relating to anthelmintic resistance, and the ever-present challenge of lameness, particularly the challenges posed by CODD, we are now looking to minimise the purchase of stock into the flock.

We will continue buying rams when required, but given the small number we need each year, we feel we can manage the isolation and quarantine treatments to minimise the risk of introducing disease or resistant parasites.

For the foreseeable future the foundation of our flock will be Belclare cross and Mule ewes, and we have bought Belclare and New Zealand Suffolk rams to produce replacement ewe lambs for the future.

Given a replacement rate of approximately 20pc, we will need to mate 40-50pc of the ewes to replacement sires to generate the required number of replacement ewe lambs, with some scope for selection.

The NZ Suffolk rams were bought at the Teagasc sale in Athenry, and they look quite different to Irish Suffolk rams: they have a more feminine appearance, with a lighter bone and smaller frame.

But their performance data from the INZAC flock in Teagasc Athenry stacks up well. We are looking forward to seeing the type of lambs these produce when crossed with our Mule and Belclare cross ewes — many of the latter contain some Suffolk genetics.

All rams will be raddled at mating time, with the raddle colour changed every 15 days to identify the repeat cycles. The rams will remain with the ewes for three cycles.

The coming weeks will be focused on constructing the mating groups, ram introduction and minimising stress on the ewes.

We will continue to select lambs for slaughter, with numbers left on the farm now representing abut 15pc of all lambs born.

Prof Tommy Boland is a lecturer in sheep production at Lyons Farm, UCD; @Pallastb tommy.boland@ucd.ie