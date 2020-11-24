Tommy Boland: Why data-informed decisions are now essential on all sheep farms

As I sit down to write this article, which I have done every month now for almost 10 years, I took a little time to reflect on what I have written about in the past.

The topics have included: grassland management, forage-based systems, measuring and managing body condition score, triplets being an asset rather than a nuisance, breeding ewe lambs, the importance of measuring performance, forage analysis, the use of simple technologies and many other issues focused on controlling what is within your control.

There is no single blueprint for how to farm sheep, or anything for that matter, but I strongly believe that data-informed decisions are essential on each and every farm.

Reinhold Niebuhr is a name that may not be known to many. I can’t imagine it has appeared too often in articles related to sheep production, but the American theologian is well known by proxy, for his famous prayer commonly quoted as.

‘God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change,

Courage to change the things I can,

And wisdom to know the difference’

Now, I would not be easily confused for someone who is devoutly religious, but I see a lot of truth in this prayer.

Customers and consumers

We can control to a large extent what happens within our own farm, but we have limited control in terms of markets, pricing etc, other than to try to produce a product that the customer and the consumer want. The customer and consumer are two different groupings for most agricultural products.

With lamb, the customer is the processor and the consumer is the individual purchaser of a rack of lamb or a lamb roast. We depend on our customer to meet the demands of the consumer, but we also must produce the primary product to meet these needs.

My Farming Independent colleague, John Large, recently wrote about the need for new blood in the sheep industry.

UK market

Similarly, we need new entrants to the lamb consumer market, and some interesting trends have occurred during 2020. A recent analysis by Kantar of lamb sales in the UK covering the 12-week period up to October 4, show an increase in shopper spend on lamb of 15.5pc compared to the same time last year, with a volume increase of 11pc.

There was a 17.2pc increase in the volume of meat purchased in households with children compared to 2019, and a 13.4pc increase in the volume of lamb purchased by shoppers under the age of 45. Hopefully, this will lend itself to a continued rise in lamb sales into younger households.

Back to more immediate matters at UCD Lyons Farm. Last week, 51 of the remaining 113 lambs were drafted for slaughter and another fortnight should see most of the remainder reach slaughter weight.

Lamb price has held up very well this year and these lambs will return well in excess of €115 per head. At the same time, our potential lamb crop for next year has been set. Ewes are mated and rams will be removed shortly.

Less than 15% of the ewes have repeated at this stage which should transfer into a high conception rate to first service and a busy week in mid-March.

The next month will see continued lamb drafting for sale plus sequentially closing of the remaining grassland area for spring grazing. Silage has been tested and winter-feeding programmes are being prepared.

Prof. Tommy Boland; Lecturer in Sheep Production, Lyons Farm, University College Dublin. @Pallastb tommy.boland@ucd.ie