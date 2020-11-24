Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Tommy Boland: Why data-informed decisions are now essential on all sheep farms

&quot;There is no single blueprint for how to farm sheep, but using simple technologies to focus on what is within your control is a good starting point,&quot; says Tommy Boland Expand

Close

&quot;There is no single blueprint for how to farm sheep, but using simple technologies to focus on what is within your control is a good starting point,&quot; says Tommy Boland

"There is no single blueprint for how to farm sheep, but using simple technologies to focus on what is within your control is a good starting point," says Tommy Boland

"There is no single blueprint for how to farm sheep, but using simple technologies to focus on what is within your control is a good starting point," says Tommy Boland

Tommy Boland

As I sit down to write this article, which I have done every month now for almost 10 years, I took a little time to reflect on what I have written about in the past.

The topics have included: grassland management, forage-based systems, measuring and managing body condition score, triplets being an asset rather than a nuisance, breeding ewe lambs, the importance of measuring performance, forage analysis, the use of simple technologies and many other issues focused on controlling what is within your control.

There is no single blueprint for how to farm sheep, or anything for that matter, but I strongly believe that data-informed decisions are essential on each and every farm.

Privacy