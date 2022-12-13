Tommy Boland: Use the data out there to help choose the best breed for your system

One of the most divisive arguments in livestock production is which breed is best. To me, it is a futile discussion, because what ‘best’ means can’t be defined as the old saying goes, ‘one man’s meat is another man’s poison’.

When considering which breed to select, it is important to base your decisions on objective information. There is so much data available to show the benefits of improved litter size in terms of product output and profitability in sheep farming, but less than one in five ewes used in lowland flocks in the country fall into the category of prolific breeds.

At UCD Lyons Farm, since 2017, we have been comparing the three most commonly used prolific breed types in Ireland: the Mule, Belclare cross and Lleyn cross. ​

Jonathan Higgins has four full production years completed with his breed comparison flock and some provisional trends are starting to appear.

We found the Lleyn cross genetics a little more difficult to source (through the normal avenues of specialist sales or farm-to-farm sale), especially as ewe lambs suitable for breeding at 7-8 months of age.

Similar issues were not present with the Mule or Belclare X genetics. This is a key reason why we will be using the Mule and Belclare ewes as the foundation of the next phase, as we move from buying replacements to breeding our own.

With prolific genetics, there will be more triplets to deal with, which some farmers do not want. At Lyons, Stephen Lott and Ger Egan have put a lot of time into developing our triplet management system and are very comfortable with rearing triplet lambs on the ewe.

More details of the trial will be published over time, but regardless of what the data says, there will still be no one single prolific breed that will be the best for everyone.

Each farmer will select the breed they feel best suits their system and outlook — and data will only be one of the factors driving that decision.

In our sheep production research work in UCD, we see our role as being to provide information to allow people to make decisions. We do not advocate for one system over another, but people can see what management decisions we make on our own flock, and we try to communicate the reasons.

This has been evident with our work on multi-species swards, which are now framing part of the grazing management for our non-experimental sheep grazing platform.

Over the next month we complete grazing rotations and switch the ewes over to forage crops.

The remaining lambs will be slaughtered, and most importantly the scanner will be booked, to judge our performance this year and set out our strategy for next year.

Prof Tommy Boland is a lecturer in sheep production at Lyons Farm, UCD; @Pallastb; tommy.boland@ucd.ie