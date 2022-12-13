Farming

Tommy Boland: Use the data out there to help choose the best breed for your system

Staudies show the benefits of improved litter size in terms of product output and profitability... but less than one in five ewes in lowland flocks fall into the category of prolific breeds

Considerations: 'With prolific genetics, there will be more triplets to deal with, which some farmers do not want' Expand

Considerations: 'With prolific genetics, there will be more triplets to deal with, which some farmers do not want'

Tommy Boland

One of the most divisive arguments in livestock production is which breed is best. To me, it is a futile discussion, because what ‘best’ means can’t be defined as the old saying goes, ‘one man’s meat is another man’s poison’.

When considering which breed to select, it is important to base your decisions on objective information. There is so much data available to show the benefits of improved litter size in terms of product output and profitability in sheep farming, but less than one in five ewes used in lowland flocks in the country fall into the category of prolific breeds.

