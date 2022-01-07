Tommy Boland: Triplet-bearing ewes are an asset, not a problem — provided you treat them appropriately

We scanned the flock in Lyons last week and our average rate was just under two lambs per ewe mated — up 0.1 lambs on 2021.

Conception rate to first service appears strong at 87pc.

We shifted lambing a week later in 2021 and have retained this later date, which coincides with St Patrick’s Day. We did this after three difficult years in a row where conditions for turnout were poor after lambing.

We have little flexibility to go later as our main lambing week must overlap with the two-week study break for our ag science undergraduates. It is an important chance for them to gain lambing experience.

Barren rate is down to just over 3pc from 7pc last year; 50pc of the ewes mated are pregnant with twins, with 23.5pc singles and 23.5pc bearing three or more lambs.

So we have a group of over 80 triplet/quad-bearing ewes, and these get targeted management from the day of scanning.

The plan is to turn out most of the ewes with three lambs at foot.

They will receive additional concentrate supplementation at pasture; they will be grazed on a multi-species sward which was established in 2021; and their lambs will be early weaned at around 11-12 weeks, then transferred to Redstart for finishing.

Our work with grazing multi-species swards shows that lamb weaning weight is increased by 2.5-4kg compared to lambs suckling ewes that grazed ryegrass-only swards.

Triplets on Redstart can achieve daily growth rates post-weaning of approximately 250g per day, and there is a reduction in the requirement for dosing.

This will be our first year combining these approaches, so it will be interesting to see how it goes.

For the moment, this group of ewes are grazing Redstart, while the rest of the flock are on grass.

On many farms, triplets are still viewed as a problem, but triplet ewes have the greatest potential; they need to be managed accordingly and treated as a separate flock essentially.

This is where many fall, as there may not be enough triplet ewes in a flock to warrant separate management, and then they perform well below their potential.

Ewe condition is good now, with an average flock body condition score of 3.3.

We will attempt to retain as much of this condition as possible until lambing through targeted feeding of meals in late pregnancy.

We don’t offer meal to ewes with lambs at foot in general as our research shows it will just replace grass in their diet when grass supply is adequate.

The exceptions to this are for our triplet-rearing ewes, and when there is a deficit of grass supply.

In the coming weeks, we will focus on housing the ewes as outdoor feed reserves are exhausted, and designing the winter feeding programmes for the various groups based on the silage quality available.

Prof Tommy Boland is a lecturer in sheep production, Lyons Farm, UCD; @Pallastb; tommy.boland@ucd.ie