Tommy Boland: Take advantage of routine tasks to body condition score your flock

We are just three weeks away from peak lambing at Lyons — it's the calm before the storm.

The sheep shed is quiet, with a lot of the ewes still outdoors. The triplets are grazing an autumn reseed and are receiving 700 grams of concentrate per head per day. They will be housed around March 1.

The twin-bearing ewes are indoors and are split into two cohorts. The group on target to lamb down with a body condition score of 3 are receiving 500g per head per day of concentrate supplementation and will likely not move too much from this for the remainder of pregnancy.

A smaller number of twins are a little above where we would like to see them, so their feed rate is at 300g per ewe per day. We will introduce soya bean meal to these ewes in the final two weeks of pregnancy to ensure they have a sufficient protein intake.

The singles are outside grazing a neighbouring farm and will be housed just on the point of lambing; they are currently not receiving concentrate supplementation and if they do receive any it will likely be a small amount of straight soya.

Last week all ewes received their booster for the control of clostridial diseases and this provided us with the opportunity to body condition score them.

This is such an important management tool. It doesn’t need to be an additional flock-gathering activity — take advantage of routine tasks such as scanning, foot-bathing or vaccinations.

Condition scoring will allow you to act in advance of problems arising.

We are waiting for suitable weather conditions to apply nitrogen to our grazing platform, and while early application is very important for spring grass growth, it is essential that ground, soil and weather conditions are all appropriate.

Jonathan Higgins is continuing his late pregnancy feeding studies, which is tracking the intake of different silage types and its subsequent impact on ewe and lamb performance.

Once these ewes are lambed Jonathan will start looking at a sheep management system designed to reduce the requirement of external inputs.

This study is built on multi-species swards, the use of specific silage swards and inclusion of high-quality forages for lamb finishing.

Jonathan will run two separate flocks, each consisting of 60 ewes, and will measure ewe and lamb performance over two full production cycles.

The next few weeks before lambing will be focused on preparing materials, equipment and facilities for lambing.

With the compact nature of our lambing, it is essential to do this in advance, as there is simply not time to do so during the lambing season.

We are also planning our reseeding for the ‘commercial’ sheep ground on the farm and will be including herbs and clover in this ground for the first time.

Prof Tommy Boland is a lecturer in sheep production at Lyons Farm, UCD

@Pallastb

tommy.boland@ucd.ie