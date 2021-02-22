Farming

Tommy Boland: Take advantage of routine tasks to body condition score your flock

Tommy Boland

We are just three weeks away from peak lambing at Lyons — it's the calm before the storm.

The sheep shed is quiet, with a lot of the ewes still outdoors. The triplets are grazing an autumn reseed and are receiving 700 grams of concentrate per head per day. They will be housed around March 1.

The twin-bearing ewes are indoors and are split into two cohorts. The group on target to lamb down with a body condition score of 3 are receiving 500g per head per day of concentrate supplementation and will likely not move too much from this for the remainder of pregnancy.

