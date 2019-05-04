Tommy Boland: Strong spring grass growth ensures ewes are holding their condition well

Grass growth at Lyons in the week to April 24 was 70kg DM per ha per year.

Our ewes are now in the sixth/seventh week of lactation so each ewe plus lamb(s) unit has a daily feed demand of 3.75kg DM per day.

At a stocking rate of 12.5 ewes per ha, this equates to a daily feed demand per ha of 47kg DM per ha, leaving plenty of space for ground being closed for silage.

Last week we had all ewes and lambs through the yards for foot bathing and a nematodirus dose.

This year we used Albex 2.5pc. Some lambs were showing signs of nematodirus infection and growth was slightly back on where we had hoped for, so we are confident the dose was required.

In all, we turned out 51 ewes with triplets at foot. At six weeks of age there were 150 live lambs with this group of ewes.

One lamb died since turnout and two lambs were taken back into the pet pen as their mothers did not have enough milk to rear all three lambs.

Following birth the triplet ewes received 1.5kg concentrates per head per day indoors plus ad lib access to high quality grass silage.