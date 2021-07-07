Farming

Tommy Boland: Multi-species sward bearing fruit with lamb weaning weights

Lambs weaned on the multi-species sward at Lyons Farm were 4kg heavier at weaning than their perennial ryegrass counterparts Expand

Lambs weaned on the multi-species sward at Lyons Farm were 4kg heavier at weaning than their perennial ryegrass counterparts

Tommy Boland

Over the last number of weeks, we have weaned the various ‘flocks’ at Lyons Farm.

Essentially the sheep were split into three groups since lambing.

We had the ‘experimental’ ewes: 120 ewes rearing on average 1.92 lambs each.

