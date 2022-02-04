Tommy Boland: How we are reducing our reliance on nitrogen and concentrates

The countdown to lambing is on at UCD Lyons farm, and still most ewes are outdoors on grass or forage crops.

There has been a concerted effort over the last five years to increase the quantity of forage (as opposed to grass) grown on the farm and reduce the reliance on external inputs, including nitrogen and concentrates.

Both inputs are still important for all our ruminant systems, but we have reduced our reliance on them.

Underfoot conditions, having been pretty good all along are improving, with growth starting to move.

One of the advantages of our system is we can incorporate livestock into our tillage system and vice-versa.

This was common practice on many farms for decades and you can see why, as they complement each other very well, though challenges of scale and part-time farming have made this hard for many.

Lambing will start around March 10, with more than half the ewes lambed by the 14th, so it comes at us quickly but ends quickly too.

All ewes will be housed prior to lambing, to facilitate the in-depth data collection we undertake for our research work.

The idea of lambing outdoors has been mentioned in hushed tones in recent years, but it hasn’t moved any further yet.

It would certainly require fundamental changes to how we conduct our research and the entire flock management, but when the conversation is around ‘how late can we leave the ewes out?’ it does suggest that outdoor lambing can be facilitated on the farm.

Grass growth is running at about 8kg DM/ha/day, and no fertiliser has been spread on the sheep grazing ground yet.

We will turn out most of the flock around St Patrick’s Day, and with the exception of the triplets these will not receive concentrate supplementation, so we are dependent on having adequate quantities of grass available throughout the lactation period.

We will vaccinate the flock against clostridial diseases over the coming week, and ewes continued to be monitored for any signs of lameness, with preventative foot-bathing every 2-3 weeks.

We have also vaccinated the flock against foot rot, as despite a high level of attention and foot-bathing, we were still dealing with an unacceptably high level of lameness.

With the current and impending challenges relating to antibiotic availability and efficacy, it was an easy decision.

Preparations for lambing will intensify over the next month, with the sourcing of supplies, setting up of lambing pens and grouping pens, fertiliser application once we are happy with weather conditions and the recruitment of our team of student lambing assistants from Belfield.

Prof Tommy Boland is a lecturer in sheep production at Lyons Farm, UCD; @Pallastb; tommy.boland@ucd.ie