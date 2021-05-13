Tommy Boland: How multi-species swards are starting to have an effect on lamb growth rates

The last month at UCD Lyons Farm has seen a strong focus on grassland management and dealing with the below-normal grass-growing conditions .

This has resulted from a combination of below-average temperature and below-average rainfall.

What it has again emphasised is the variability in grass growth rates across the farm.

We are taking surplus paddocks for silage on some ‘sub-farms’ on the overall grazing area and feeding silage on other areas.

This may sound counter-intuitive, but as a research farm, we run these individual sub-farms or farmlets as stand-alone entities and we can’t just take stock from one and graze on another at times of surplus or deficit.

On Jonathan Higgins’s farmlet, both grass growth and lamb performance are progressing well.

We weighed the lambs at five weeks of age to give an indication of ewe milk production and lamb performance to that point.

Overall, lambs within this group (around 240 of them) were growing at 340 grams per day.

There were no differences in lamb growth rate between the three ewe breed types under investigation: Mule, Belclare X and Lleyn X.

The lambs grazing the perennial ryegrass swards had an average daily gain to five weeks of 320g, while the lambs suckling the ewes grazing the multi-species swards were growing at a rate of 360g per day.

These growth rate figures reflect either the quality or quantity of milk produced by the ewes grazing these swards, and back up our previous research findings on this area.

We are now including some of these multi-species swards in the commercial grazing area on the farm.

This was sown in mid-April and because of the cool weather, germination has been limited, but the recent uplift in temperatures will help.

All lambs were treated for nematodirus at around six weeks of age using a benzimidazole (white) drench.

This treatment was based on the Department forecast rather than faecal egg counting, which is not a reliable indicator of parasite burden with nematodirus.

Hopefully as you are reading this we will have finished harvesting the first-cut silage on Jonathan’s grazing platform.

We are comparing two different swards here also: a perennial ryegrass sward and a sward containing high levels of red clover.

The objective with the red clover sward is to increase the protein content of the silage and reduce the need for purchased protein sources in the diet of the ewe in late pregnancy.

There is also the potential to finish some lambs on the clover-based swards towards the end of the year.

Prof Tommy Boland is a lecturer in sheep production at Lyons Farm, UCD; @Pallastb tommy.boland; @ucd.ie