Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Tommy Boland: How multi-species swards are starting to have an effect on lamb growth rates

In clover: The lambs grazing the perennial ryegrass swards at Lyons Farm had an average daily gain to five weeks of 320g, while the lambs suckling the ewes grazing the multi-species swards were 360g/day Expand
sheep Expand

Close

In clover: The lambs grazing the perennial ryegrass swards at Lyons Farm had an average daily gain to five weeks of 320g, while the lambs suckling the ewes grazing the multi-species swards were 360g/day

In clover: The lambs grazing the perennial ryegrass swards at Lyons Farm had an average daily gain to five weeks of 320g, while the lambs suckling the ewes grazing the multi-species swards were 360g/day

sheep

sheep

/

In clover: The lambs grazing the perennial ryegrass swards at Lyons Farm had an average daily gain to five weeks of 320g, while the lambs suckling the ewes grazing the multi-species swards were 360g/day

Tommy Boland

The last month at UCD Lyons Farm has seen a strong focus on grassland management and dealing with the below-normal grass-growing conditions .

This has resulted from a combination of below-average temperature and below-average rainfall.

Most Watched

Privacy