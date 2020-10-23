Tommy Boland: How additional ram-power is delivering the goods on this compact breeding system

Lyons farm is aiming for a higher litter size and to have ewes weaning their own body weight in terms of kilograms of live lamb at 14 weeks of age.

Rams were joined with ewes on Monday, October 19 and within 24 hours only 16 of the 357 ewes and ewe lambs joined were not mated.

This was because of the synchronised mating practice carried out at Lyons. It results in a compact lambing season and requires additional ram power compared to a more conventional breeding program.

Ewes were on average 74kg at joining with an average body condition score (BCS) of 3.7. These are in line with our targets. Hogget ewes average 64 kg and with a BCS of 3.75 going to the ram, while ewe lambs were just under 50kg with an average BCS of 3.4.

There were only modest differences in weight and BCS for the three breed types at Lyons. The Belclare cross (ewes and hoggets) averaged 73 kg and a BCS of 3.5, the Mules were also 73kg with a BCS of 3.8 while the Lleyn cross were lighter at 68kg with a BCS of 3.7.

We are happy with the size of our ewes, and while there is variation within each of the three flocks, we don’t want the ewes to get much bigger than they are currently.

Certainly, there is a higher cull value for bigger ewes, but I find it a bit uncomfortable if the main value of your breeding ewe is only realised at the end of her productive life.

Ewes of a more modest mature size have a lower maintenance requirement throughout their entire lifetime, which on the average Irish sheep farm is somewhere between four and five years (with an average replacement rate of approximately 22pc).

If we were to increase our average ewe liveweight from its current level, to 85kg it would increase the feed requirement, just to maintain those ewes by almost 10pc.

Production targets

We have also set our stall out in Lyons to have a high litter size and one of our production targets is to have ewes weaning their own body weight in terms of kilograms of live lamb at 14 weeks of age. We have not achieved that yet, but it remains an import goal within our system.

We are doing reasonably well on the number of lambs born and weaned, but there is still some scope to improve lamb weight at weaning despite having achieved an average weaning weight this year of 315kg at 81 days of age. The single born lambs averaged 33.6kg, the twins 31.6 kg and the triplets 30.4kg.

Doing it once is no good, however, and this needs to become our standard performance. Adequate ewe BCS at lambing, and appropriate levels of high-quality grass in spring are essential requirements in our system to achieve our lamb weaning weight targets.

We have started on the right track with ewes in correct BCS going to the ram. We will spend the next two months focusing on closing our paddocks to ensure adequate availability of high-quality pasture in spring and minimising loss of body condition so that important energy reserves are available for milk production in spring.

Prof Tommy Boland is lecturer in sheep production, Lyons Farm, UCD — @Pallastb tommy.boland@ucd.ie

