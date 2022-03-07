Tommy Boland: How adding legumes to swards can cut costs and improve performance

The inclement weather of the last three weeks has been poor in its timing.

The mild winter — with soil temperature generally running 1-2⁰C above normal at UCD Lyons Farm — had led to higher-than-normal grass covers in February.

This certainly helped us keep ewes out at grass for as long as possible prior to lambing.

The cost of fertiliser is dominating any conversation about pasture-based production.

I have spoken to numerous farmers in the last week who are quoting a three-fold increase in their fertiliser bills, and while output prices are good, they are soon eroded.

The war in Ukraine has had a major impact of feed costs too.

Every farmer must prioritise nitrogen and fertiliser usage this year.

They also need to correct pH and soil P and K indices, in addition to addressing soil compaction and other soil heath issues.

These measures were always important, but relatively cheap nitrogen fertiliser allowed for a level of complacency by many.

The use of legumes in grazing swards offers great potential to reduce the need for chemical nitrogen applications, though they too are dependent on appropriate soil pH, P and K indices, and soil health and structure.

There is plenty of data — from Lyons, Teagasc, the UK, Europe and most strikingly New Zealand — to show that the inclusion of legumes (and additional species) in grazing swards for sheep improve livestock performance, with reduced levels of nitrogen inputs.

Given the economic and environmental pressures, this is an opportune time to try to capture these benefits at farm level.

This week, we are expecting the first of the mid-season lambs at Lyons,.

The team of undergraduates will again form a core part of our lambing team. The students are usually so keen to learn, and they absorb information like a sponge.

Lambing at Lyons is short and sharp. Things move quickly, there is lots happening and you can get a good run or a bad run on any day that can change the mood, but it is over quickly.

At the end of it, a huge part of how our sheep production year will progress has been decided.

Prof Tommy Boland lectures in sheep production at Lyons Farm, UCD; @Pallastb; tommy.boland@ucd.ie