Tommy Boland: Farmers will need best advice to make multi-species swards work...

The majority of the flock has now lambed at UCD Lyons Farm, with about 20 repeat ewes remaining in the lambing shed.

Lambing proceeded with no major issues, though we did have the usual problem cases early in the season, and a very persistent fox managed to take a couple of lambs from our shed.

Once again, we hosted the Agri Aware Farm Walk and Talk event in the middle of peak lambing. Many of the visiting secondary school students got to lamb a ewe for the first time, much to the amusement of their colleagues.

For the farm staff and lambing volunteers, it was a busy time. We had up to 60 ewes lambing in a 24-hour period at peak lambing.

During the four hours the school students were here, we had 14 ewes lambing. This put a lot of pressure on individual lambing pens, with our farm operating at about one pen per five ewes lambing.

We generally try to leave ewes in these lambing pens for at least 24 hours after lambing, but as we have a reasonably high triplet percentage, many pens are occupied for longer periods as we give additional ‘mothering up’ time to these triplet ewes.

We try to turn out as many ewes with triplets at foot as possible, but this requires extra effort and essentially creates an extra flock on the farm, which will probably not suit the majority of producers.

These are also the only group of sheep on the farm that receive concentrate supplementation after lambing.

We have three other flocks: the main flock, which are grazing the silage ground, and Jonathan Higgins has two flocks as part of his grazing experiment examining the impact of multi-species swards on animal performance.

Minister McConalogue’s new scheme to support farmers who wish to establish multi-species swards is a welcome development. It builds on the work Helen Sheridan has led here in UCD.

However, it is very important that farmers are supported with the best advice in establishing and managing these swards to ensure a successful outcome.

Particular attention is required in terms of soil pH and fertility, generation of a fine firm seed bed, close attention to site selection, correct timing of planting and shallow planting of the multi-species sward seeds.

With the drop in temperatures here, we are being very cautious about grass tetany.

As we don’t feed meals, we rely on a combination of magnesium blocks and magnesium boluses to prevent tetany.

To date there has been one ewe lost with tetany and we are monitoring the situation closely.

Prof Tommy Boland is a lecturer in sheep production at Lyons Farm, UCD; @Pallastb; tommy.boland@ucd.ie