Tommy Boland: Farmers will need best advice to make multi-species swards work...

... and why turning out ewes with triplets at foot is worth the effort

Learning: Jo Kinsella from Gorey Community School, Co Wexford, delivers a lamb, under the watchful eye of Prof Tommy Boland and Aaron Kealy at the UCD Lyons Farm, as part of the Agri Aware Farm Walk & Talk series. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Learning: Jo Kinsella from Gorey Community School, Co Wexford, delivers a lamb, under the watchful eye of Prof Tommy Boland and Aaron Kealy at the UCD Lyons Farm, as part of the Agri Aware Farm Walk &amp; Talk series. Photo: Finbarr O&rsquo;Rourke

Learning: Jo Kinsella from Gorey Community School, Co Wexford, delivers a lamb, under the watchful eye of Prof Tommy Boland and Aaron Kealy at the UCD Lyons Farm, as part of the Agri Aware Farm Walk & Talk series. Photo: Finbarr O’Rourke

Learning: Jo Kinsella from Gorey Community School, Co Wexford, delivers a lamb, under the watchful eye of Prof Tommy Boland and Aaron Kealy at the UCD Lyons Farm, as part of the Agri Aware Farm Walk & Talk series. Photo: Finbarr O’Rourke

Tommy Boland

The majority of the flock has now lambed at UCD Lyons Farm, with about 20 repeat ewes remaining in the lambing shed.

Lambing proceeded with no major issues, though we did have the usual problem cases early in the season, and a very persistent fox managed to take a couple of lambs from our shed.

