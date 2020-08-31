Tommy Boland: 5 steps to ensure bought-in replacements don't infect your flock

The first thing done on Lyons Farm is to quarantine the new arrivals.

The focus at UCD Lyons farm now is flock preparation for mating. A few years ago, we moved away from retaining our own female replacements, instead opting to purchase in our replacements as ewe lambs or hoggets.

As a result, we need to attend some of the breeding sales around the country each year. This year trade is particularly strong, with prices up €20-€30 on last year. While no farmer wants to pay more than necessary for stock, it is good for the sellers to see a good return on their effort and investment in producing these sheep.

The increased cost of these replacement females places even more importance on their management when they reach our flock.

The first thing we do here is to quarantine the animals on arrival and treat them to minimise the potential of introducing resistant parasites to our flock. Any data collected on this topic indicates a widespread anthelmintic resistance issue on Irish sheep farms, so we must assume that purchased animals possess anthelmintic resistant parasites and treat accordingly. Each farm has its own specific conditions and challenges, so consultation with your vet is essential on selection of the correct drug class to use for your quarantine drench, but Zolvix is our current product of choice at Lyons. Animals are turned out to dirty (a field recently grazed by sheep) pasture after treatment to dilute any parasites that have survived the quarantine treatment. We also aim to keep purchased stock separate from our main flock for six weeks to reduce the chance of introducing contagious ovine digital dermatitis (CODD). This is a particularly challenging lameness condition that requires specialised treatment, and again this is a situation where discussion with your vet is essential, as the traditional treatments to control foot rot are ineffective against CODD. The earlier replacements are purchased, the more time we must adapt them to our system and prepare them for mating. Some of the purchased stock will have a high BCS due to the treatment they receive in preparation for sale, and many will be at or above a BCS of 3.5 already. This is a problem, as we certainly do not want condition deteriorating coming into the mating season. Similarly we do not want the ewes to become excessively fat for mating. So, in this situation the animals need to be maintained coming up to mating and then flushed for 2-3 weeks prior to ram introduction. I often wonder how many farmers monitor the performance of these replacement animals within their flock, or even how many of the animals are still there one, two or three years after purchase? The same applies with home-bred replacements. While we can all find plenty of reasons why monitoring and data collection is difficult on sheep farms, perhaps now is the time to identify the reasons to do so.